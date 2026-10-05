NEWS Hannah Brown Reunites With Ex Tyler Cameron Backstage at 'Dancing With the Stars' After He Was Grilled by Judges for His Timing Being Off Source: MEGA KH1 / WENN.com / MEGA Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were seen backstage during an episode of 'Dancing With the Stars.' Autumn R. Hawkins Oct. 5 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Exes Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were spotted backstage alongside Alan Bersten following a tense moment for the current Dancing With the Stars contestant. Brown and Bersten walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy in 2019, and Cameron, who used to date Brown, is battling for his chance on Season 35 of the celebrity dance competition reality series. In a screenshot from an X user, Brown was seen next to Cameron and Bersten, all with huge smiles on their faces backstage.

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What Did the Judges Say to Tyler Cameron?

Source: KAT / MEGA Judges told Tyler Cameron his was timing was off.

Prior to his backstage reunion with Brown, Cameron performed a Jive routine to "Still the One" by Orleans with his dance partner, Sharna Burgess. DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Cameron that in the beginning of the routine, he was off with his timing, but she praised his efforts to get back on track and finish the dance strong. Cameron took accountability for his mistake and noted in an interview that he was “upset” with himself for the error.

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When Did Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Date?

Source: MEGA Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron dated in 2019.

Brown and Cameron met when the latter was a contestant on The Bachelorette back in 2019. Cameron finished as the runner-up when Brown chose Jedd Wyatt instead. However, their story didn’t end there. On the After the Final Rose special, Brown asked Cameron out for a drink in Los Angeles when it was revealed she split from Wyatt. Cameron was caught leaving Brown's apartment one morning, though days later, he was spotted on a date with Gigi Hadid. Brown and Cameron were seen together again when she went to support him in Florida after his mother's passing in 2020, and they later quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic with friends, but no official romance ever sparked between them.

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Who Is Hannah Brown Dating Now?

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Source: MEGA Hannah Brown is married to Adam Woolard.

Brown is now married to Adam Woolard, whom she met on Hinge in 2021. He proposed in 2023 in Tennessee on a farm and they later said “I do” in a ceremony on the French Riviera in July 2025. They now live in Nashville together.

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Who Is Tyler Cameron Dating Now?

Source: Arroyo-OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA Tyler Cameron is engaged to his fiancée, Tate Madden.

Cameron has also found love, having recently proposed to his girlfriend, Tate Madden. The two met in 2022 while working on his Prime Video show, Going Home With Tyler Cameron. He popped the question in August at Little Palm Island in the Florida Keys. The two have not yet announced a wedding date.

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Where to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA 'Dancing With the Stars' airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.