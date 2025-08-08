EXCLUSIVE Jax Taylor Could Face 'Financial Penalties' If He Continues to Purposely Stall Divorce From Brittany Cartwright, Attorney Reveals Source: mega A divorce attorney revealed the possible consequences of Jax Taylor admitting he's purposely stalling his divorce from Brittany Cartwright. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 8 2025, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

On the first part of The Valley's Season 2 reunion, Jax Taylor admitted he's purposely been stalling his divorce from estranged wife Brittany Cartwright out of concerns for his financial future. While he may think he's securing himself more alimony, a divorce attorney exclusively revealed to OK! that his plan could backfire.

Article continues below advertisement

Could Jax Taylor Face Consequences for Trying to Stall the Divorce?

Source: bravo A divorce attorney revealed Jax Taylor could face 'financial penalties' if he continues to stall his divorce.

"In a divorce proceeding every word can become evidence," revealed lawyer Evan Schein of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP in Manhattan. "For Jax Taylor to admit he was intentionally stalling divorce proceedings for financial gain is a terrible public relations move even if it may be a good legal strategy decision." "Certain things are better left unsaid and Jax’s recent admissions fall into this category," the divorce attorney continued. "In any divorce proceeding there are strategical decisions and tactical moves made with careful thought and consideration."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: bravo It's unlikely that a judge will finalize the exes' divorce without 'clear proof of obstructionist and dilatory conduct.'

"There may be reasons one party in a divorce proceeding wants to delay a resolution – financial gain is often one of those reasons," the legal guru shared. "While frustrating to the spouse who is on the receiving end of the delays, it is up to the Judge presiding over the case to move things forward and see through the delay tactics by one spouse." "If Jax continues to stall despite repeated efforts by a Judge there can be financial penalties such as a requirement he be responsible for his spouse’s legal fees," Schein stated. "However, given that the divorce was only filed one year ago, the likelihood of a Judge signing off on a divorce agreement at this exact stage without both parties signatures and without clear proof of obstructionist and dilatory conduct is slim to none," he noted of the idea of things being finalized without Taylor.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did the Stars Split?

Source: mega Cartwright officially filed for divorce in August 2024.

The Bravo stars married in 2019 and announced their split in February 2024, with the mom-of-one, 36, filing for divorce that August. On The Valley's Season 2 reunion, Cartwright said the divorce will "hopefully" be finalized "soon." "[Jax] called me the other day and said that he didn't know if he was gonna get kicked off the show, so he was prolonging it in case he needed to get alimony from me," she revealed, to which her ex admitted, "That's somewhat true." The former bartender claimed he was "prolonging it because" the future of their joint podcast is uncertain, but the former Hooters waitress hit back declaring, "That’s not what you said." "That's verbatim what you said to me," she insisted of her first claim. "Don't act like you didn't say that to me."

Brittany Cartwright Hopes to Finalize Things in October

Source: @mrjaxtaylor/instagram;@brittany/instagram Brittany Cartwright has primary custody of their 4-year-old son, Cruz.