10 Celebrity Pairs Who Got Engaged or Married on Valentine's Day

Speaking in a 2023 interview with Glamour, Salma Hayek revealed her February 14, 2009, wedding to François-Henri Pinault was a surprise as her family "dragged" her to the courthouse on that day.

"I didn't even know I was getting married that day," she said. "It was like an intervention. I don't think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing."

Hayek added, "It was because I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn't actually show up on the day or do it. And then afterward I said, 'Oh, it's okay. I don't feel any different.' And then a little bit later I said, 'Okay, this is kind of exciting.' And he's like, 'Can we have a party now?'"

They eventually had their second wedding in Venice and held a third ceremony in Bora Bora in 2018.