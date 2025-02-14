10 Celebrity Pairs Who Got Engaged or Married on Valentine's Day
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Months after their 2014 engagement, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter tied the knot on Valentine's Day 2015 attended by nearly 40 loved ones at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church in Mottistone in England.
Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler
On Valentine's Day 2014, Matthew Rutler popped the question to Christina Aguilera years after they worked together in the film Burlesque.
The "Lady Marmalade" singer confirmed the news in a photo on X, showing the couple holding hands on a beachfront while displaying her engagement ring.
"He asked and I said……" she wrote in the post.
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
During a family vacation over Valentine's Day weekend in 2009, Harrison Ford finally bent his knee and asked Calista Flockhart to marry him. They wed a year later in New Mexico, where he was filming Cowboys and Aliens.
Isaiah Washington and Jenisa Garland
Grey's Anatomy alum Isaiah Washington wed the love of his life, Jenisa Garland, on February 14, 1996.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made Valentine's Day 2019 extra special by getting engaged after three years of dating. They marked the special day in a sweet Instagram photo, with the pop star displaying her flower-shaped diamond ring.
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
Before their split after five years of dating, Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney took their relationship to the next level when the Chicago Fire star proposed to her on Valentine's Day 2015 at her family's restaurant in New York City.
However, in July 2016, the "Bad Romance" hitmaker confirmed they called off their engagement.
She later shared in her 2017 documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, that she and Kinney had been fighting more than usual before their breakup.
Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid
On February 14, 1991, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid exchanged vows years after they crossed paths on the set of D.O.A.
Although their marriage ended a decade later, the Great Balls of Fire! star expressed no regrets about his past union with his ex-wife, who he called a "great, sweet person."
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
Speaking in a 2023 interview with Glamour, Salma Hayek revealed her February 14, 2009, wedding to François-Henri Pinault was a surprise as her family "dragged" her to the courthouse on that day.
"I didn't even know I was getting married that day," she said. "It was like an intervention. I don't think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing."
Hayek added, "It was because I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn't actually show up on the day or do it. And then afterward I said, 'Oh, it's okay. I don't feel any different.' And then a little bit later I said, 'Okay, this is kind of exciting.' And he's like, 'Can we have a party now?'"
They eventually had their second wedding in Venice and held a third ceremony in Bora Bora in 2018.
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan
"Best day of my life!!!!" Brittany Furlan wrote on X in February 2018 after Tommy Lee proposed to her. "I can't wait to get to spend forever with my best friend #engaged."
They got married on Valentine's Day the following year, marking the Mötley Crüe drummer's fourth marriage.
Vince Vaughn and Kyla Weber
Vince Vaughn popped the question to Kyla Weber on Valentine's Day 2009.
"Valentine's Day rolled around and I figured this is not a ship to be missed because I will not forget this date," Vaughn said, sharing the reason why he proposed on the special day. "So Valentine's Day was the day that I asked her. [It] worked out great because it would have been kind of weird to have talked about [getting engaged] and then skipped Valentine's Day as if who knows when this thing is coming."