Harrison Ford Says 'Old People Can Love Too' as He Discusses His Third Marriage to Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford is proving that love has no age limit. On Thursday, August 21, the Firewall star, 83, opened up about his third marriage. "Old people can love, too," he shared on the “Wild Card with Rachel Martin” podcast. "You know, you think about falling in love and all of that business, you think it’s the business of youth or something, you know, and staying in love is the issue. Maintaining, nurturing, basically, not f------ up," Ford continued.

Source: NPR Podcasts/YouTube Harrison Ford said 'old people can love too.'

The Indiana Jones icon admitted marriage is something you’ve got to “work on every day,” but joked that he also needs "some days off for bad behavior." Ford first crossed paths with Calista Flockhart back in 2002 at the Golden Globes. Despite their 22-year age difference, the two tied the knot in 2010 and have been going strong ever since.

Source: NPR Podcasts/YouTube

Before Flockhart, Ford was married twice and welcomed four kids. He shares Benjamin, 58, and Willard, 56, with his first wife, Mary Marquardt. He was later with screenwriter Melissa Mathison, and they welcomed son Malcolm, 36, and daughter Georgia, 35. When he married Flockhart, he also adopted her son, Liam, whom she had adopted in 2001.

Source: NPR Podcasts/YouTube The actor has been married three times.

Looking back, Ford said taking another chance on love after two failed marriages just shows he’s always been an optimist. "I’m just like everybody else," Ford explained. "I love being in love."

Earlier this year, Ford went all in to support Flockhart during her Off-Broadway run in Curse of the Starving Class. At the time, witnesses spotted the couple strolling hand-in-hand through NYC. "He's been telling everyone how incredible she was on stage," an insider said, adding that Ford even bought up tickets for friends so no one would miss her performance.

Source: MEGA Harrison Ford married Calista Flockhart in 2010.

The actor was constantly traveling "between Manhattan and their ranch in Wyoming" to be by her side. "He made a huge effort to be there, either in the audience or backstage," the source revealed. When rehearsals got intense, Ford "picked up all the slack at home," another source noted, adding that Flockhart deeply appreciated the gesture.

When they’re not juggling careers, the two keep it simple, enjoying time together in the city. "Even when they're just walking down the street, he can't keep his hands off her, which is so sweet," a source gushed.

Source: MEGA The 'Indiana Jones' star adopted Calista Flockhart’s son, Liam.

At the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards, Ford thanked Flockhart for always standing by him. "[She] supports me when I need a lot of support," he said.