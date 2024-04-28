Happily Ever After! Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford's Cutest Moments Over the Years: Photos
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have a romance worth rooting for!
Since meeting in 2002 at the 59th Golden Globe Awards, the pair of lovebirds have had tons of amazing moments, from getting married in 2010 — to Ford adopting Flockhart’s son.
The Star Wars star and the Ally McBeal actress began dating shortly after they met, however, Flockhart recently revealed it was not exactly love at first sight.
The 59-year-old admitted she was underwhelmed by Ford “because I had never seen Star Wars, which I know sounds really crazy. But I grew up in a small town without [a] movie theatre.”
“I was aware of who Harrison Ford was! But I didn’t think, ‘Oh this is Indiana Jones.’ It was more along the lines of, ‘This is some lascivious old man and what is he doing at our table?’ I was being a smarta--,” Flockhart recalled in the 2024 interview.
After dating for about seven years, Ford popped the question in 2009, which he confirmed in an interview when a reporter asked if congratulations were in order on an engagement.
"Yeah, thank you very much," the Indiana Jones actor said at the time.
According to reports at the time, the twosome had gotten blood tests and applied for a marriage license in Jackson, Wyo., where they have a home together.
Then in June 2010, the now-81-year-old tied the knot with the blonde beauty in New Mexico.
The lovebirds had a private ceremony, where they were married by Governor Bill Richardson of New Mexico in his Santa Fe mansion.
- Jewel Sees Kevin Costner 'for the Sensitive Caring Soul He Is': 'Her Focus Is on Keeping Her Life as Normal as Possible'
- Melissa Gorga and Husband Joe 'Work Hard' at Their Marriage: 'We Like and Love Each Other'
- Taylor Swift 'Worried About Jinxing Things' With Travis Kelce, Shares Source: 'She Wants a Happy Ending'
In addition to showing his commitment to Flockhart through marriage, Ford also adopted son Liam Flockhart Ford.
Now, after almost 14 years of marriage, Calista discussed how she brings out Harrison’s softer side while on Live with Kelly and Mark in January.
“I have something,” she said about opening up her husband.
“He’s afraid of me,” she jokingly stated.
The audience giggled before Calista spoke about her time at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14, where Harrison was honored with a Career Achievement Award.
“It’s an emotional thing, you know,” she said. “His body of work is so incredible, and it’s so well-deserved, so yeah. I’m very proud of him and happy for him.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Host Kelly Ripa then asked what her favorite film of his is, to which she replied, “I have a few. But I would have to say right off the bat, Mosquito Coast.”
“I love Working Girl because he’s very funny, and Harrison is very funny,” Calista added. “He’s surprisingly funny, like ‘Oh, oh, wait that was funny,’ like, ‘Wait, was that a joke?’”