Calista Flockhart, 59, Recalls Thinking Husband Harrison Ford, 81, Was a 'Lascivious Old Man' When They First Met
Calista Flockhart recalled the first time she met her now-husband Harrison Ford.
In a new interview, the Ally McBeal star, 59, admitted it was not exactly love at first sight when the Star Wars actor, 81, showed up at her table at the 2002 Golden Globes.
Flockhart, who married Ford in 2010, noted how she was underwhelmed by the father-of-five “because I had never seen Star Wars, which I know sounds really crazy. But I grew up in a small town without movie theatre.”
“I was aware of who Harrison Ford was! But I didn’t think, ‘Oh this is Indiana Jones.’ It was more along the lines of, ‘This is some lascivious old man and what is he doing at our table?’ I was being a smartass,” she stated.
In addition to talking about her hubby, Flockhart addressed the many anorexia rumors that followed her throughout her career.
“I was an easy target, I guess. It was painful, it was complicated. I loved working on Ally McBeal, and it just made it sour,” she shared.
“I was very sleep-deprived and I was depressed about it. I did think that it was going to ruin my career,” Flockhart confessed.
“I didn't think anybody would ever hire me again, because they would just assume I had anorexia, and that would be the end of that,” she explained. “I had days where I was really hurt and embarrassed and infuriated. I was lucky that I had to work.”
“I just put my head down. I always felt like, ‘Calista, you're a good person, you're not mean to anybody,’ and I'm confident in that,” the mother-of-one, who adopted son Liam, 22, in 2001, added.
She also noted that the criticism she received for her weight back then likely would not happen today.
“They call it body-shaming now. I haven't thought about it in a long time, but it's really not OK to accuse someone of having a disease that a lot of people struggle with,” she said. “I look back at pictures, and I'm the same then as I am now, and nobody says a word now.”
As OK! previously reported, in addition to talking about her relationship with Ford in the interview, Flockhart talked about how she brings out the star’s soft side.
While on Live with Kelly and Mark, the actress spilled: “I have something,” when asked about how she gets Ford to be vulnerable.
“He’s afraid of me,” she joked.
The Sunday Times interviewed Flockhart.