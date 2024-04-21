Calista Flockhart, 59, Recalls Thinking Husband Harrison Ford, 81, Was a 'Lascivious Old Man' When They First Met

Flockhart, who married Ford in 2010, noted how she was underwhelmed by the father-of-five “because I had never seen Star Wars, which I know sounds really crazy. But I grew up in a small town without movie theatre.”

“I was aware of who Harrison Ford was! But I didn’t think, ‘Oh this is Indiana Jones.’ It was more along the lines of, ‘This is some lascivious old man and what is he doing at our table?’ I was being a smartass,” she stated.