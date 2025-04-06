Harrison Ford Kisses Calista Flockhart Goodbye Before First NYC Subway Ride in Years

In a world where even the busiest of stars can find romance in the most unexpected places, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart proved love knows no bounds!

The beloved couple shared a tender kiss while gearing up to catch a subway train in New York City, and it’s just as cute as you’d imagine!

This rare display of affection went down on the bustling Upper West Side on March 31. The 82-year-old Indiana Jones icon wrapped his arm protectively around Flockhart’s shoulders as they strolled toward the subway station.