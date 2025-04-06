or
Harrison Ford Kisses Calista Flockhart Goodbye Before First NYC Subway Ride in Years

harrison ford kiss calista flockhart first nyc subway ride
Source: mega

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart shared a rare and heartfelt kiss in New York City.

By:

April 6 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

In a world where even the busiest of stars can find romance in the most unexpected places, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart proved love knows no bounds!

The beloved couple shared a tender kiss while gearing up to catch a subway train in New York City, and it’s just as cute as you’d imagine!

This rare display of affection went down on the bustling Upper West Side on March 31. The 82-year-old Indiana Jones icon wrapped his arm protectively around Flockhart’s shoulders as they strolled toward the subway station.

As they patiently awaited their train, Ford leaned in and planted a kiss on Flockhart’s lips right there on the platform. While the Ally McBeal star, 60, had a show to get to — her off-Broadway play Curse of the Starving Class — Ford was slated for a solo adventure.

In a moment that revealed his down-to-earth persona, the celebrated actor amusingly informed a nearby passenger that he hadn’t hopped on the subway in years.

Sporting a casual button-down shirt, dark blue jeans and black boots, Ford blended right into the sea of commuters, yet his presence was hard to miss.

With his signature black-rimmed glasses and slightly tousled white hair, the Star Wars legend remained a stand-out, even amid the throngs of oblivious riders glued to their phones.

Flockhart remained in New York since the winter, lighting up the stage since Curse of the Starving Class opened on February 25, alongside Christian Slater. Meanwhile, Ford made an appearance at the SAG Awards solo on February 23 and mingled with his Shrinking costars. Though nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, he bravely took the loss to Martin Short from Only Murders in the Building.

Now enjoying some rare downtime, Ford is soaking up quality moments with Flockhart as she dazzles New York audiences. Their love story began at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards, blossoming into a heartfelt marriage in 2010. Since then, Ford has embraced his role as a devoted dad to her adopted son, Liam Flockhart Ford.

The 1923 star isn’t shy about his admiration for Calista, showering her with love during an emotional speech at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards when he received the prestigious Career Achievement Award.

“I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support — and I need a lot of support,” Harrison expressed, as proud a Calista beamed from the audience.

