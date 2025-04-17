Harrison Ford Travels Cross-Country to Support Calista Flockhart's Off-Broadway Run

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are serving up some serious relationship goals in New York City, with Ford going all-out to support his wife in her Off-Broadway play, Curse of the Starving Class.

The gorgeous 60-year-old actress starred alongside Christian Slater and Cooper Hoffman from February 25 to April 6, and all eyes were on her biggest fan — 82-year-old Ford!

Onlookers spotted the power couple packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to NYC, and a source spilled that they've been basking in a second honeymoon phase.