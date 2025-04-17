Harrison Ford Travels Cross-Country to Support Calista Flockhart's Off-Broadway Run
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are serving up some serious relationship goals in New York City, with Ford going all-out to support his wife in her Off-Broadway play, Curse of the Starving Class.
The gorgeous 60-year-old actress starred alongside Christian Slater and Cooper Hoffman from February 25 to April 6, and all eyes were on her biggest fan — 82-year-old Ford!
Onlookers spotted the power couple packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to NYC, and a source spilled that they've been basking in a second honeymoon phase.
"He's been telling everyone how incredible she was on stage," an insider revealed, adding that the Indiana Jones star has been buying up tickets for friends, ensuring no one misses her breathtaking performances.
Ford tirelessly juggled trips "between Manhattan and their ranch in Wyoming," all to be there for Flockhart.
"He made a huge effort to be there, either in the audience or backstage," the insider said.
And as rehearsals heated up, he was right there cheering her on, knowing just how much this role meant to her.
"He picked up all the slack at home," the source noted, adding that Flockhart appreciated the gesture.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When free, the couple explores NYC together.
"Even when they're just walking down the street, he can't keep his hands off her, which is so sweet," the source gushed.
The couple is all about making the most of their time together as they navigated through Ford's health scares, including a shingles diagnosis that sidelined him from presenting in the 97th Academy Awards.
The lovey-dovey vibes aren't unfamiliar territory for this dynamic duo. They have a history of publicly praising each other throughout their nearly 15-year marriage.
At the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premiere in January 2024, Flockhart gushed that Ford "supports" her in "so many ways" in her life and career.
Meanwhile, at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Ford expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Flockhart, saying she "supports me when I need a lot of support."
"Their marriage is built on trust, loyalty, respect, and openness," a friend of the couple revealed in July 2022. "He used to be very closed off, but she taught him the meaning of open communication."