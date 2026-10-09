Harry Jowsey Admits He 'Shouldn’t Have Agreed' to Star in His Own Dating Show

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Harry Jowsey reflected on his decision to star in Netflix’s reality TV show Let’s Marry Harry following his father's death. Per People, during the Tuesday, October 6, podcast episode of "Bachelor Happy Hour" with Charity Lawson and Rachel Recchia, Jowsey, 29, discussed the opportunity and the timing of filming the dating show. "In hindsight, that close to grieving and that close to losing my dad, I shouldn’t have been like, 'Oh, you have time to get married,'" he said. "But also, who am I to say no to a massive show like that and an opportunity where all these people are pouring love and energy into me and to try to make the best show possible?" he added.

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Harry Jowsey Reflects On His Dating Show Decision

Source: MEGA Harry Jowsey discussed his decision to join 'Let’s Marry Harry' while grieving his father’s death.

The reality star also reflected on whether he should have taken more time before joining the show. "I probably shouldn’t have done it, and I probably should have just waited a little bit, but it is what it is," he said. Let’s Marry Harry followed Jowsey as he searched for a wife among 20 women. With help from three close friends, Amanda Kloots, Georgia Hassarati, and Sonny Henty, he went on dates and took part in compatibility challenges before choosing Amber Mozo.

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Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo Split After Wedding

Source: MEGA Harry Jowsey chose Amber Mozo after dating 20 women on his Netflix reality show.

Jowsey and Mozo married in a flower-filled ceremony officiated by Kloots during the finale. However, their relationship ended in January 2026, as they revealed during the Let's Marry Harry reunion. Mozo said their breakup stemmed from how Jowsey treated her, while the Too Hot to Handle alum attributed their split to miscommunication.

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Source: MEGA Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo revealed their split during the 'Let’s Marry Harry' reunion.

Several women from the show also questioned whether Jowsey was truly ready for marriage. "You never really know if you’re ready until you find the perfect person or get to a point where you’re ready to meet that person on the show," he said.

Harry Jowsey Looks Back On His Readiness For Marriage

Source: MEGA Harry Jowsey reflected on his readiness for marriage during an appearance on podcast episode 'Bachelor Happy Hour'.