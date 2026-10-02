Inside Alan Ritchson and Estranged Wife Catherine's Marriage: A Complete Relationship Timeline After Their Split

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Alan Ritchson and his wife of nearly two decades, Catherine Ritchson, have gone their separate ways. The estranged couple announced their split in a joint Instagram statement on September 12, revealing their decision to end their marriage and "continue alongside one another in a different way." Alan and Catherine first met in a high school dance class in Florida and later reconnected before tying the knot in 2006. They went on to welcome three children together. Following their split, here's a look back at Alan and Catherine's relationship through the years.

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Around 1999: Alan and Catherine Ritchson Met as Teenagers

Source: MEGA Alan and Catherine Ritchson announced their separation in a joint statement.

Alan and Catherine's paths first crossed around 1999 at a ballet class in Florida, when he was 17 and she was 16. "I'll never forget seeing him for the first time in the [dance] studio. I turned to my friend Miriam and I said, 'Who is that?'" Catherine recalled during a September 2023 appearance on "The Road to Wisdom" podcast. "He, at some point, came up to me and we just got chatting." Meanwhile, the Titans alum told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024 he was initially reluctant to make the first move. "I thought she was a college student, so I was afraid to talk to her. I figured there was no point because she's going to be older than me, but I found out she was doing the exact same thing that I was. We finally spoke and then did a play together that summer," he recalled. In a separate February 2024 interview with Men's Health, Alan spoke candidly about enlisting a friend to find out what Catherine liked before finally working up the courage to ask her out. "She was like the sweetest thing in the world," he added. Although Alan and Catherine called it quits after their first summer together, they reconnected and rekindled their romance a few years later.

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May 12, 2006: Alan and Catherine Ritchson Got Married

Source: MEGA The estranged couple confirmed their split months after Alan Ritchson filed for divorce.

Alan and Catherine exchanged vows on May 12, 2006.

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September 19, 2012: Alan and Catherine Ritchson's First Child Was Born

Source: MEGA Alan and Catherine Ritchson were married for nearly two decades.

Alan and Catherine welcomed their first son, Calem, on September 19, 2012. His name, which means "dove" in Latin, inspired the Blue Mountain State star to have the symbol tattooed on his forearm in 2023.

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2013: Alan and Catherine Ritchson Welcomed Their Second Child

Source: @catritchson/Instagram Alan Ritchson filed for divorce in December 2025.

The estranged couple's second child, Edan, was born in 2013. Alan also has an abstract flame tattoo in honor of Edan. "Tattoos, I realized, are very much an opportunity for me to tell my story and the things that matter most to me: family, the story of my wife and our connection, what loyalty means to me, faith," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "But this right here is as close as I'll get to a personal identity," he continued. "It has a dual meaning for me in the extremes — the happy, the sad, the ups and the downs — as somebody who lives with bipolar nd ADHD on a daily basis. Being bipolar has wreaked havoc on my life many, many times. I would wish it away if I could, but it's so much a part of who I am now that I should celebrate it a little or, at least, accept it."

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December 6, 2015: Alan and Catherine Ritchson Welcomed Their Third Child

Source: @catritchson/Instagram Alan and Catherine Ritchson reconciled months after the divorce filing.

Amory Tristan, Alan and Catherine's third child, was born on December 6, 2015. In 2023, the actor honored Amory with a sword-and-shield tattoo.

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May 2022: Alan Ritchson Celebrated Their 16th Wedding Anniversary

Source: MEGA Alan and Catherine Ritchson share three children.

In May 2022, Alan marked the couple's 16th wedding anniversary with a sweet post dedicated to Catherine, joking they had been through "thick and thin" and that "both the thick and the thin were [his] fault." "She did all the good stuff. She's very nice. She is a mother. They'll let anyone have kids these days. I just mean in general. She should be allowed for sure," he quipped. "Also, I never dreamed all those years ago, when we were getting married, that 16 years later we would be living the kind of life where we could afford any car in the world and she would still insist on driving a minivan. But that's just who she is." Alan added, "If marriage has taught me anything, it's that you will continue to learn about your spouse's faults and there's nothing you can do about it. You just have to drive the minivan. Because you promised no matter how bad it got you would drive a minivan if she made you (until one of you dies)."

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May 2023: Catherine Ritchson Marked Their 17th Wedding Anniversary

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Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson called Catherine 'the sweetest thing in the world.'

To mark their 17 years of marriage, Catherine shared some of the lessons she had learned along the way. In a May 2023 Instagram post, she wrote that "true, deep, sturdy love is built by brick," explaining how lasting relationships take patience, effort and care. She shared how couples can look back and realize they have "built a kingdom," even if some parts still need to be repaired or rebuilt. "As the days, months, and years pass you look around and realize you've built a kingdom. Some parts will lay unfinished; others may have been knocked down and need to be rebuilt. But the important part is that you both keep building by tenderly place each brick with dedication and honor in your heart for one another," the mom-of-three continued.

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July 2023: Alan and Catherine Ritchson Launched Their Instagram Series

Source: MEGA Catherine Ritchson supported Alan throughout his career.

Alan and Catherine shared more glimpses of their marriage in "Not Newlyweds," the Instagram Reels series they launched in July 2023.

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May 2025: Alan Ritchson Celebrated Their 19th Wedding Anniversary

Source: MEGA Alan and Catherine Ritchson shared annual anniversary posts before their split.

In May 2025, Alan celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary and honored Catherine on Mother's Day, calling himself the "luckiest man alive." "To be able to build the treasure that is our marriage and family is and always will be the greatest privilege and success of my life," he said. "@catritchson you are wisdom personified. Strength incarnate. A tantalizing percolation of joy, adventure and love. The boys and I are so beyond blessed to be able to journey with and for you. Happy Mother's Day/19th Wedding anniversary momma. You deserve to be revered and celebrated forever and always."

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December 2025: Alan Ritchson Filed for Divorce From Catherine

Source: MEGA Neither Alan nor Catherine Ritchson shared a public tribute for their 20th wedding anniversary in May.

According to court records, the Reacher actor filed for divorce from Catherine in Williamson County, Tenn., in December 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. He also noted they were "unable to live together successfully as husband and wife."

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March 4, 2026: Alan and Catherine Ritchson Reportedly Reconciled

Source: MEGA Alan and Catherine Ritchson talked about their marriage in the Instagram series.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on September 14, Alan filed an agreed order of reconciliation in March as he and Catherine attempted to repair their marriage. They reportedly requested a "suspension of the proceedings," which a judge granted for six months. The filing stated the two "may resume living together as husband and wife," while allowing the divorce case to move forward if their reconciliation proved unsuccessful.

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July 2026: Alan Ritchson Opened Up About His Changing Relationship With Catherine

Source: @catritchson/Instagram The former couple said they 'want to give each other room to grow into the people [they] are becoming.'

In July, Alan spoke candidly about the state of his relationship with Catherine, disclosing they were "no longer continuing forward in the same way." He told Interview Magazine, "That's been hard. All consuming. But we've learned to co-parent as friends, which is a relief. The life of a high-creative with ADHD is a cakewalk. 10/10 would recommend…eye roll."

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September 2026: Alan and Catherine Ritchson Jointly Announced Their Split

Source: @catritchson/Instagram Alan Ritchson previously called his marriage to Catherine his 'greatest success.'