Harry Jowsey and 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Valentina Rueda Velez Spark Romance Rumors With Dinner Date: Photos
Is Harry Jowsey romancing yet another reality star?
On Saturday, September 28, the "Boyfriend Material" podcast host was seen with a smile spread across his face as he got behind the wheel after a dinner date with Too Hot to Handle's Valentina Rueda Velez.
Velez was also beaming as she sat in the passenger seat of an orange vehicle.
Though the two didn't show any PDA as the cameras flashed, they also didn't try to hide their faces.
The Netflix stars have known each for at least a couple of months, as they appeared in an August TikTok together.
Both of the reality stars were on Too Hot to Handle, but they didn't cross paths on the show, as Jowsey starred in Season 1 while Velez appeared in Season 6, which aired this year.
After Jowsey and costar Francesca Farago ended their romance, he went on to date several other reality stars, including Georgia Hassarati and Jessica Vestal, the latter of whom he hit it off with right away after meeting on Season 2 of Perfect Match.
While Vestal and Jowsey continued to date after the show for around a month and a half, she broke up with him over his dynamic with Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold.
Though Jowsey promised the mom-of-one that he would tone down his his onscreen chemistry with Arnold, it appears he never did so.
"I was understanding of our relationship having to be a secret for a while, but I'm like, it's kind of excruciating watching the world think you're in love with someone else," Vestal explained on an August episode of "The Viall Files."
While visiting Jowsey on the DWTS set, she realized their romance was doing her more harm than good.
"I was just like, I can't do this anymore," she recalled. "Like, I'm not doing this. And we broke up the next day and didn't talk."
The next morning, the Love Is Blind alum saw social media videos of the blonde dancer, 19, and Jowsey holding hands at a Tate McRae concert.
"I mean, I was mad. I was sad, but I was just like, whatever," Vestal confessed. "It really hurt me, and it seemed like he couldn't have cared less."
Vestal insisted she didn't blame Arnold for the situation, especially since the brunette beauty and Jowsey had to keep their romance on the down-low since The Perfect Match finale hadn't aired yet.
"She may have not even known that he was in a relationship," Vestal pointed out.