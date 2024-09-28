Home > Exclusives > OK! Exclusives EXCLUSIVE 'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Vestal's Daughter Autumn, 11, Is the 'Mastermind' Behind Most of Her Social Media Content Source: SHEIN X JESS Jessica Vestal's daughter, Autumn, has a knack for content creation!

Forget a momager — Jessica Vestal's 11-year-old daughter, Autumn, is the one who helps her mother call the shots! The Love Is Blind star admits her mini-me has been "like my secret weapon" amid the mom-of-one's newfound fame, as Jessica exclusively speaks to OK! about how she and Autumn adjust to a new school year while promoting the mother-daughter duo's partnership with SHEIN.

Source: SHEIN X JESS The reality star admits she and her daughter, Autumn, 11, 'love making silly videos together.'

"She's the mastermind behind most of my content," Jessica, 29, reveals of Autumn — who the Perfect Match star welcomed when she was just 18 years old. While the 11-year-old seems to have a knack for content creation, Jessica has "no plans of letting Autumn have her own social media accounts in the foreseeable future.

Source: SHEIN X JESS Jessica Vestal assures being a mom will always be her 'very first priority.'

"I take a very transparent approach with her," the 29-year-old explains. "She and I love making silly videos and content together, but if there's ever a time she doesn't want to film or be part or something I'm doing, that is always her choice. I never push her to be in front of the camera." When Jessica appeared on Season 6 of Love Is Blind back in February, she didn't necessarily know how much her life would be forever changed. One thing that stayed the same, however, was — and always will be — her and Autumn's special bond.

Source: SHEIN X JESS The reality star said 'nothing could change' her and her daughter Autumn's relationship amid the mom-of-one's newfound fame.

"There's nothing that could change our relationship," the brunette beauty declares. "Although 'being in the spotlight' has been a bit of an adjustment, Autumn is at the forefront of everything I do, and I always make sure she knows that she is my very first priority. Even with all these new eyes on me, she still just sees me as her mom, and I love that." It helps that Jessica's daughter hasn't been able to see every single scene of her mom's fan-favorite reality television seasons.

"I do not let her watch them in their entirety because I don't find that to be necessary, but I do let her see the parts that I am shown in," Jessica explains of the balance she's created between motherhood and becoming a reality television personality. "I don't want her to feel like it's part of my life that is kept separate or a secret from her," the Netflix star notes. "She was very much involved in the process, so I've always kept things transparent with her. That's just the kind of relationship we have."

Plus, Jessica always makes sure to set aside plenty of time for her and Autumn to spend one-on-one. "We love to have a girls' day (which is technically every day for us)," the single mom quips. "But we love to shop, go to the park, and have self-care days where we get facials and our nails done. We just love all things girly, and those kinds of things have always been our favorite way to bond."

While being a mom and her career are typically kept separate, Jessica and Autumn recently had the opportunity to work together for a fun back-to-school collection with SHEIN. "As a mom, I know how important it is to find stylish, affordable and practical items for students when back-to-school shopping. Partnering with SHEIN was a natural fit because they really understand those needs," she says of working with the the retail brand. "SHEIN prioritizes providing trendy and fun items at accessible price points."

Source: SHEIN X JESS Jessica Vestal and her daughter, Autumn, worked together to create a back-to-school collection with SHEIN.

"Working with SHEIN allowed my daughter Autumn and me to create a line that helps parents check off all their kids’ back-to-school needs without breaking the bank," she continues. "We hope that families gearing up for the school year can find all their back-to-school needs – ranging from backpacks and lunch gear to pens and calendars – with the SHEIN x JESS Collection." Aware of how "stressful" back-to-school can be, Jessica says she tries to "make it fun by getting involved" while preparing for a new school year together.

