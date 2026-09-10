Harry and Meghan 'Blame King’s Letter' as Uganda Pulls Out of Invictus Games in Move 'Clearly a Consequence'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Made it Clear That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Akin to Private Citizens'

Source: MEGA A source close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle noted that only the people competing in the Invictus Games will suffer due to Uganda pulling out of the games.

The source also told the outlet that regardless of the dynamic between King Charles III and his estranged son and daughter-in-law, the consequences of Uganda's decision following the King’s bombshell announcement will impact normal citizens more. “Sadly, the only people who will suffer are the Invictus Games competitors,” they said. The King's statement was shared earlier this week, where it was claimed that despite returning to Britain, Harry and Markle's status is “akin to private citizens,” per The Sun. “It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family,” the statement read.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles III made it clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'akin to private citizens' despite returning to Britain.

“This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected,” the statement continued. “It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the statement acknowledged, adding, “Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used.” “The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity,” the statement further claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Uganda's Military Chief Confirmed on Social Media That the Country Has Withdrawn From the Invictus Games

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA General Muhoozi Kainerugaba stated he wouldn't do 'anything that does not have His Majesty’s approval.'

Shortly after the King's letter, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's military chief, made a post on X confirming their decision to pull out of the 2027 Invictus Games. “In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games,” he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the invictus games. We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty's approval. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) September 9, 2026 Source: @MKAINERUGABA/X General Muhoozi Kainerugaba confirmed that Uganda has pulled out from the 2027 Invictus Games.

Source: MEGA General Muhoozi Kainerugaba said he quashed the faction in the Ministry of Defence supporting the 'Harry-Meghan nonsense.'