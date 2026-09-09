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Uganda 'Withdraws' From Invictus Games to Escape 'Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Nonsense,' Military Chief Says

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry launched his Invictus Games in 2014.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

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Uganda has removed themselves from the Invictus Games out of respect for King Charles.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and head of the country’s military, said in a statement on Tuesday, September 8, the nation is also backing out of the sports games to get away from the Meghan Markle-Prince Harry media circus.

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Uganda's Military Head Muhoozi Kainerugaba Does Not Want to 'Oppose' King Charles

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Source: @MKAINERUGABA/X

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba stated that Uganda is pulling out of Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

“In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games,” Kainerugaba penned on X.

“We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty’s approval," the army officer, 52, added.

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image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Uganda pulled out of the sports games out of respect for King Charles.

Kainerugaba then told The Times when reached for comment: “I have factions in the Ministry of Defence that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense. I had to quash it straight away. I support the monarch. Period.”

A rep for the Invictus Games told People they have "not received formal notification from Uganda through our established channels and is seeking clarification."

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Prince Harry Established the Invictus Games in 2014

image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to England last month.

“We remain committed to supporting wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans around the world through sport," the spokesperson went on.

Uganda joined the Invictus Games network this past July, becoming the association's 26th country to enroll.

“As part of its membership, the Foundation is working with partners in Uganda to help establish and strengthen opportunities for sports recovery, helping members of the community access sport and physical activity as part of their recovery,” the Invictus Games announced on their website at the time.

Harry, 41, established the Paralympic-style athletic competition in 2014 for injured soldiers and veterans. The 2027 edition is set to go down next July in Birmingham, England.

King Charles Stated in a Letter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cannot Use Their HRH Titles

image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not allowed to resume use of their HRH titles.

Harry and Meghan, 45, recently moved back to the U.K. after living in Montecito, Calif., for six years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are undertaking their educational studies in England for the time being.

Despite the couple returning to the country, they will be not be taking on royal duties and won't be using their HRH titles — a clarification Charles, 77, distinctly made in a guidance letter he sent to British government officials on Monday, September 7.

The monarch asserted Meghan and Harry would remain "private citizens with commercial and charitable interests" during their time in the U.K.

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