'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Unable to Walk Due to Spinal Stenosis Battle: 'I'm Registered Disabled'

“I can’t walk very well, and I’m registered disabled,” she told Closer magazine. “I use all kinds of assistance. I’ve got two sticks and a walker and they’re such a bore, but I’ve just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun.”

“It’s like having a new toy,” she added while trying to remain positive about the diagnosis. “It’s very good for shopping because it’s got a basket on it – and I do enjoy whizzing around on it immensely.”