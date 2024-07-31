'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Unable to Walk Due to Spinal Stenosis Battle: 'I'm Registered Disabled'
Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes revealed she's dealing with a health crisis at 83 years old.
The Hollywood tar is currently battling spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal in the lower part of your back, resulting in her being unable to move around easily.
“I can’t walk very well, and I’m registered disabled,” she told Closer magazine. “I use all kinds of assistance. I’ve got two sticks and a walker and they’re such a bore, but I’ve just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun.”
“It’s like having a new toy,” she added while trying to remain positive about the diagnosis. “It’s very good for shopping because it’s got a basket on it – and I do enjoy whizzing around on it immensely.”
Margolyes — who played Professor Pomona Sprout in the magical flicks — has had several health setbacks, as she was also diagnosed with osteoporosis and underwent heart surgery last year to replace her aortic valve.
Though the future might look bleak, Margolyes isn't overthinking things.
- Halsey Reveals She Almost Died From Lupus While on Hiatus, Admits Hate She's Receiving From Fans Makes Her 'Regret' Music Comeback
- Kathie Lee Gifford, 70, Hospitalized With Fractured Pelvis After Traumatic Fall
- Stevie Nicks' Health Scare: Singer Was Hospitalized for 2 Days After Contracting 'Weird Infection'
“When you’re young, you never think about death. You just think about your next f--- basically,” she told British Vogue in June 2023. “I think about death a lot.”
“You can’t help but be aware that the amount of time ahead is less than the time before you,” she added. “I’m still ducking and diving. I’m still open to new experiences. I’m just very conscious that there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite remaining positive, Margolyes, who has been with her partner, Heather Sutherland, since 1968, is nervous she won't be able to take care of herself financially.
“I’m worried that I won’t have enough money for carers when I finally get paralyzed or whatever it is that’s going to happen to me,” she told Radio Times earlier this month.
“I’m saving up cash so that I can pay people to look after me and my partner,” she continued. “We don’t have children, so I need to make sure I’m going to be looked after in the way that I’ve become accustomed.”