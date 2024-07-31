Home > Royals > Prince Charles ROYALS King Charles Is Fearful of What Prince Harry Will Do for Work Once 'All the Money Runs Out' Source: MEGA King Charles is rumored to be worried about Prince Harry's career in the U.S.

Prince Harry is building a new life for himself in the U.S., but one royal expert thinks King Charles is worried about his son's finances.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles is juggling duties and cancer treatment.

“The ‘Harry problem,' as it’s known among Palace staff, continues to plague the King," Robert Jobson wrote in Catherine, Princess of Wales. “What worries His Majesty, and his top team,’ says a Palace official, ‘is what is going to happen when all the money runs out.'” According to the biographer, “the public has wearied of their constant complaints” after the release of Harry & Meghan and Spare.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Jobson's claims, Harry will reportedly receive $8.5 million from his inheritance from the Queen Mother on his 40th birthday, which falls on Thursday, September 15. Aside from what his great-grandmother left him, the Duke of Sussex received an endowment from his mother, Princess Diana. "We didn’t have a plan. That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford . . . afford security for us," Harry told Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA In 2021, Prince Harry claimed he was 'cut off financially' from the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

In the explosive televised interview, the dad-of-two claimed he used what Diana left him to settle down in the U.S. "Yeah, in the first half, the first quarter of 2020. But I’ve got what my mum left me, and, without that, we would not have been able to do this," he revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are based in California.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after leaving the U.K., the Sussexes quickly secured coveted contracts in Hollywood, but 2023 proved to be a difficult year for them, as they were branded "grifters" and a "Hollywood flop." OK! previously reported Meghan Markle is working on building her own empire with a Netflix cooking show and lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. “This is a profound change of direction for Meghan – in some ways to become like a Martha Stewart. If Meghan can pull it off, it's a very rich seam to mine," PR expert Mark Borkowski told an outlet. “If it succeeds, then it's a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she's had. And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

If Meghan's Netflix series performs well, it could be lucrative for the Sussexes. "So, as an income stream, it's huge... if she gets it right," Borkowski continued. "But it could be make-or-break for the Duchess if the show is yet another failure." “I don't believe you can have so many failed ventures without people questioning what you're going to do next," he concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by RedCircle

Although American Riviera Orchard isn't available for retail just yet, the official Instagram account earned over 600,000 followers after going public in March. "The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.” “[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.