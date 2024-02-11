OK Magazine
King Charles Says He's 'Thankful' for the Support in First Statement Since Cancer Diagnosis

king charles breaks silence cancer
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 10 2024, Published 10:40 p.m. ET

King Charles has spoken out for the first time since it was revealed he was diagnosed with cancer.

On Saturday, February 10, Buckingham Palace released a statement from the 75-year-old monarch.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the message began. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," the statement continued. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

king charles breaks silence cancer
Source: mega

King Charles spoke out on February 10 for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was revealed.

As OK! previously reported, the palace announced the shocking news that while at the London Clinic, doctors found something after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate on January 26.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in the statement at the time.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued.

king charles breaks silence cancer
Source: mega

King Charles announced his diagnosis on February 5.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the message concluded. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Since then, Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. to be with his father while Prince William is taking on duties as of now.

king charles breaks silence cancer
Source: mega

King Charles said he was grateful for the support.

According to an insider, Harry is trying to make amends with his father amid their family feud.

“It looks like Harry may be learning his lesson … he really wants this reconciliation plan,” a palace insider dished.

“I think he would be happy to be home [in England], albeit for a minute," the source noted.

king charles breaks silence cancer
Source: mega

King Charles is 75 years old.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said it's a good sign Harry immediately flew overseas.

"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," she said, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."

