Article continues below advertisement
Harry Styles Breaks Silence on Liam Payne's Death, Admits He's 'Really Struggled' With 'Difficult' Loss of Late Band Member

split image of Liam Payne and Harry Styles
Source: mega; Apple Music/YouTube

Harry Styles broke his silence on Liam Payne's death, admitting he 'really struggled' with the loss of his bandmate.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Styles opened up about the devastating loss of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

During a candid conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe while promoting his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., the singer reflected on how Payne's death in October 2024 deeply affected him.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Have Such Strong Feelings'

image of Harry Styles speaks out about Liam Payne's death for the first time.
Source: Apple Music/YouTube

Harry Styles speaks out about Liam Payne's death for the first time.

While discussing the reality that artists are still "ordinary people," Lowe referenced Payne and other stars who have struggled after rising to fame.

Styles admitted that dealing with the loss of a close friend while under intense public scrutiny has been especially challenging.

"I struggle with that a little bit even," Styles said. "I think there was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with kind of like acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like own part of your grief in a way."

The pop star explained that the pressure to publicly address such a personal loss complicated the grieving process.

"I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away," Styles continued. "And then suddenly being, you know, like aware of there's maybe like a desire from other people of you to convey that in some way, or it means you're not feeling what you're feeling or something, you know?"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'It's So Difficult'

image of Styles reflected on their shared experiences in One Direction.
Source: Apple Music/YouTube

Styles reflected on their shared experiences in One Direction.

Reflecting further, Styles spoke about the deep bond he shared with Payne.

"It's so difficult to lose a friend," he said. "It's difficult to lose any friend, but it's so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways."

Styles also shared how he remembers Payne as a kind and driven person.

"It's like, I saw someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great," he recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

'Living Your Life to the Fullest'

image of He described Payne as someone with 'the kindest heart.'
Source: Apple Music/YouTube

He described Payne as someone with 'the kindest heart.'

The moment prompted the singer to reassess how he wants to live his own life.

"It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, 'OK, what do I want to do with my life? How do I want to live my life?'" Styles shared.

"I think the greatest way you can honor your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest," Styles said. "Like super special person and really sad."

'We Love You, Liam'

image of The loss made Styles rethink his outlook on life.
Source: Apple Music/YouTube

The loss made Styles rethink his outlook on life.

After Payne's death, Styles joined fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson in releasing a joint statement mourning their friend, who died after falling from a balcony in Argentina.

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say," they shared. "But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."

