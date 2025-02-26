Liam Payne's Shocking Alcohol Percentage at Time of Death Revealed, Cocaine Confirmed in His System
Liam Payne had consumed a mixture of alcohol and cocaine when he tragically fell to his death in October 2024.
The late One Direction singer had "alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per liter in blood at the time of death," according to a press release by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14.
Payne also had "cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine, cocaethylene and the medication sertraline" in his system, the press release translated from Spanish to English revealed on Friday, February 21.
Per Alcohol.com, 2.7 grams per liter of alcohol is equivalent to .27 percent in blood alcohol concentration (BAC). This amount is considered high and can cause severe impairment and a risk of injury, according to online information.
While Payne's weight at the time of his passing is unknown to the public, a blood alcohol level chart from Medical News Today said a male of 160 pounds would have to consume more than 10 drinks to exceed a BAC of .23 percent.
The site goes on to explain how an individual with a BAC of .20 would be “significantly impaired," could not "drive a car" and "may vomit, feel confused or dazed, and experience balance and coordination issues."
"Choking and blackouts can also be an issue at this level of intoxication," the explanation continued.
Meanwhile, at .30 BAC, which Payne nearly reached, "a person will likely lose consciousness."
Police initially confirmed Payne was likely unconscious or at least partially unconscious when he fatally fell from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Elsewhere in the press release, suspect Braian Nahuel Paiz's prosecution for supplying drugs in exchange for money was confirmed after he previously claimed to have gave Payne illegal substances for free.
"The evidence gathered reveals the onerous nature of the deliveries and enables the confirmation of the prosecution ordered by the previous instance," judges declared.
Security camera footage showed Payne arriving at his hotel during the early hours of the morning on October 14 — two days before he died — before heading "down to reception to ask for money."
A police report regarding Paiz's address also noted "all the inhabitants/families of the place have as their main livelihood the sale of narcotic material."
Payne, who died at age 31, later sent a text message to Paiz, stating, "the guy with the cigar just answered me, come later if you want. I have 100 US dollars."
A toxicology report released in November 2024 previously revealed Payne consumed "alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants" in the 72 hours before his untimely death.
"This conclusion was reached after the complete toxicology tests on urine, blood and vitreous humor," the document added.