Harry Styles 'Ghosted' Jade Thirlwall After 1 Date Amid One Direction's 'X-Factor' Success in 2010, Little Mix Singer Reveals
Harry Styles and Jade Thirlwall's romance was short-lived.
During a guest appearance on the Monday, January 20, episode of "The Louis Theroux Podcast," the Little Mix member recalled crushing on Styles when they both auditioned for and competed on X-Factor in 2010.
"We went on one date when we were like 16 or something," Thirlwall explained to host Louis Theroux of her and Styles — who was placed in the boy group One Direction alongside Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne.
"He had just been put in a band and it was really funny because we kept in touch. And then the minute they went on live shows he didn’t message me back," she admitted. "I thought, 'That’s it now. He’s gone, he’s made it.'"
Thirlwall — who auditioned for X-Factor in 2008, 2010, and 2011 — won the show as a member of Little Mix alongside Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock one year after One Direction's successful third-place season.
During Season 8 of the hit U.K. singing competition series, Thirlwall ended up running into Styles backstage after One Direction returned for a special performance.
"I saw him in a room after and he was like, 'I’m really sorry that I ignored you,'" she shared, prompting Theroux to declare: "He ghosted you."
"Yes," the "Power" singer, 32, confirmed. "Again, I was so young it didn’t really matter. He was always very, very lovely."
As Theuroux teased Thirlwall that she must be in "so much pain" because she and Styles, 30, didn't make it as a couple, he further joked about how the "As It Was" singer "could be listening" since he's a friend of the show.
This prompted Thirlwall to praise Styles, as she stated: "He’s gotten himself where he is because he’s very talented. He’s very lovely, very charming."
Styles and Thirlwall's brief young romance wasn't the only chemistry that brewed between members of One Direction and Little Mix.
Malik, 32, and Edwards, 31, starting dating after Little Mix's victory season on X-Factor and even went on to get engaged in 2013, when they were both around 20 years old. However, the pair announced their split in July 2015.
The following year, Edwards claimed Malik called off their plans to marry via text message.
"It was horrible, the worst time in my life," she wrote in an excerpt from Little Mix's book Our World. "A four-year relationship, two year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me."