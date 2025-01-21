Harry Styles 'Ghosted' Jade Thirlwall After 1 Date Amid One Direction's 'X-Factor' Success in 2010, Little Mix Singer Reveals

"We went on one date when we were like 16 or something," Thirlwall explained to host Louis Theroux of her and Styles — who was placed in the boy group One Direction alongside Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne.

"He had just been put in a band and it was really funny because we kept in touch. And then the minute they went on live shows he didn’t message me back," she admitted. "I thought, 'That’s it now. He’s gone, he’s made it.'"