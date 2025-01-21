or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > harry styles
OK LogoNEWS

Harry Styles 'Ghosted' Jade Thirlwall After 1 Date Amid One Direction's 'X-Factor' Success in 2010, Little Mix Singer Reveals

Photo of Harry Styles; picture of Jade Thirlwall.
Source: MEGA

Jade Thirlwall and Harry Styles had a very brief romance in 2010.

By:

Jan. 21 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Harry Styles and Jade Thirlwall's romance was short-lived.

During a guest appearance on the Monday, January 20, episode of "The Louis Theroux Podcast," the Little Mix member recalled crushing on Styles when they both auditioned for and competed on X-Factor in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement
harry styles ghosted little mix jade thirlwall one direction x factor
Source: MEGA

Jade Thirlwall said Harry Styles 'ghosted' her after one date.

Article continues below advertisement

"We went on one date when we were like 16 or something," Thirlwall explained to host Louis Theroux of her and Styles — who was placed in the boy group One Direction alongside Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne.

"He had just been put in a band and it was really funny because we kept in touch. And then the minute they went on live shows he didn’t message me back," she admitted. "I thought, 'That’s it now. He’s gone, he’s made it.'"

Article continues below advertisement
harry styles ghosted little mix jade thirlwall one direction x factor
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles and Jade Thirlwall met on 'X-Factor' in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

Thirlwall — who auditioned for X-Factor in 2008, 2010, and 2011 — won the show as a member of Little Mix alongside Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock one year after One Direction's successful third-place season.

During Season 8 of the hit U.K. singing competition series, Thirlwall ended up running into Styles backstage after One Direction returned for a special performance.

Article continues below advertisement
harry styles ghosted little mix jade thirlwall one direction x factor
Source: MEGA

Jade Thirlwall admitted Harry Styles later apologized for 'ignoring' her.

MORE ON:
harry styles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I saw him in a room after and he was like, 'I’m really sorry that I ignored you,'" she shared, prompting Theroux to declare: "He ghosted you."

"Yes," the "Power" singer, 32, confirmed. "Again, I was so young it didn’t really matter. He was always very, very lovely."

Article continues below advertisement

As Theuroux teased Thirlwall that she must be in "so much pain" because she and Styles, 30, didn't make it as a couple, he further joked about how the "As It Was" singer "could be listening" since he's a friend of the show.

This prompted Thirlwall to praise Styles, as she stated: "He’s gotten himself where he is because he’s very talented. He’s very lovely, very charming."

Article continues below advertisement
harry styles ghosted little mix jade thirlwall one direction x factor
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles was placed in the boy group One Direction during Season 7 of 'X-Factor.'

Article continues below advertisement

Styles and Thirlwall's brief young romance wasn't the only chemistry that brewed between members of One Direction and Little Mix.

Malik, 32, and Edwards, 31, starting dating after Little Mix's victory season on X-Factor and even went on to get engaged in 2013, when they were both around 20 years old. However, the pair announced their split in July 2015.

The following year, Edwards claimed Malik called off their plans to marry via text message.

"It was horrible, the worst time in my life," she wrote in an excerpt from Little Mix's book Our World. "A four-year relationship, two year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.