20 Best Boy and Girl Bands of All Time: BTS, *NSYNC, BLACKPINK and More

2NE1

YG Entertainment formed 2NE1 in 2009, featuring its four members: Bom, CL, Dara and Minzy. The label introduced them through the single "Lollipop," with their labelmate, BIGBANG. 2NE1 went on to release hit songs and albums, including "Fire," "I Don't Care," "I Am the Best," "Lonely" and "Crush" until the group ultimately started their hiatus in 2017. Despite the break, 2NE1 soon surprised their fans with their performances at Coachella.

98 Degrees

98 Degrees debuted in 1996 and became active until 2002. Following a two-decade break, the vocal group resumed in 2012 and has remained active over a decade later. The multi-awarded band — which consists of Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffree — became one of the best-selling groups in the music industry after releasing hit albums like 98°, 98° and Rising, Revelation, 2.0, Let It Snow and Full Circle.

Backstreet Boys

Starting in 1996, the Backstreet Boys constantly serenaded their fans with heartwarming songs. Following the success of their self-titled album, they released more award-winning materials like Backstreet's Back, Millenium, This Is Us, Unbreakable and Never Gone. With over 100 million records sold worldwide, Backstreet Boys remain one of the world's best-selling music artists.

BIGBANG

Originally a five-member K-pop boy group, BIGBANG successfully earned the title "Kings of K-pop" due to their influence in the genre. The group debuted in 2006 and has dropped hit tracks over the years, including: "Lies," "Haru Haru," "Fantastic Baby" and "Loser," among others. In March 2019, Seungri announced his retirement from the entertainment industry and his departure from the band following the reports about his affiliation with the infamous Burning Sun as a creative director and shareholder. He was sentenced to a three-year prison term in August 2021 but was released in February 2023. On the other hand, T.O.P left both BIGBANG and YG Entertainment in May 2023. Taeyang and Daesung announced their respective departures from the company.

BLACKPINK

From the company that created 2NE1 and BIGBANG, BLACKPINK has become the biggest girl group in the world years after they debuted in August 2016. Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé and Jennie broke several records with their songs "Whistle," "Boombayah," "Playing With Fire," "Kill This Love" and "How You Like That," to name a few. In December 2023, all four members decided to renew their contracts with the company.

Boyz II Men

Michael Grimaldi, Nathan Morris and Marc Nelson initially formed Boyz II Men under the name Unique Attraction in 1985 alongside George Baldi, Marguerite Walker and Jon Shoats. The boy band, which now consists of Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanyá Morris, is famous for their hit songs "I'll Make Love to You," "End of the Road" and "Motownphilly."

BTS

Although South Korean boy group BTS is on a break due to the members' military service, the singers have ultimately led BigHit Entertainment to become the biggest company in the K-pop industry. Starting with 2 Cool 4 Skool, BTS slowly made its way to the spotlight until it dropped its second Korean studio album, Wings, in 2016. As of press time, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will need to complete their military services until their expected return as a whole group in 2025.

Destiny's Child

Beyoncé, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland were part of Destiny's Child's until they disbanded in 2013. Prior to their breakup, the group became R&B legends. They have won over 100 awards, including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Grammy Awards — among others — during their active career years.

EXO

EXO is a South Korean boy group created by SM Entertainment in 2011. They set new records in their home country and internationally, winning several accolades and breaking countless records over the past years. They originally debuted with twelve members divided into EXO-K and EXO-M, but they've narrowed down to nine members: Suho, Xiumin, Baekyun, Lay, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.

Fifth Harmony

Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui have stayed close even after Camila Cabello's departure in 2016. The group, which went on an indefinite hiatus in March 2018, was formed following The X Factor Season 2 finale in 2013. From there, Fifth Harmony began releasing albums and collaborating with other hit artists to strengthen their empire in the music industry. They released their last project, the "Don't Say You Love Me" music video, after holding a series of final shows.

Girls Aloud

Girls Aloud went through a roller-coaster ride after Popstars: The Rivals paved the way for the group in 2001. Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding performed for years as a five-piece group until the latter's death in 2021 at the age of 39 following her cancer battle. Among their hit albums were Out of Control, Tangled Up, Chemistry and What Will the Neighbours Say?

Girls' Generation

Also known as SNSD, Girls' Generation broke records in South Korea and Japan with their studio albums over the years. They have also launched successful tours to promote their music, with Forever 1 as their latest studio album. Originally a nine-piece, the SM Entertainment girl group continued their career even after Jessica's departure in September 2014.

Little Mix

Formed on The X Factor, Little Mix famously became the first and only girl group to win the series. The group originally consisted of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson until they became a three-piece after the latter's exit in 2020. Aside from music, the musicians have also invested themselves in the film industry by dropping web series and documentaries, including Little Mix The Search, LM5: The Tour Film and Glory Days: The Documentary.

New Kids on the Block

Amid the rise of boy groups in the U.S., New Kids on the Block began their career in the 1980s. The boy band has received different accolades over the past decades, including the American Music Awards for Favorite Pop/Rock Album, Billboard Music Awards for No. 1 Pop Artist and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Male Musician/Group in 1990. They received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014. NKOTB has since announced the arrival of its eighth album, Still Kids, ahead of the release on May 17. They will also have its highly-anticipated NKOTB Magic Summer Tour starting in June.

*NSYNC

One Direction

One Direction, which has been on hiatus since 2016, started their career following the members' auditions for the 2010 series of The X Factor. After failing to secure the trophy, all five members — Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan — debuted as a group. The pop boy band created hit songs that dominated international charts, including: "Live While We're Young," "Best Song Ever," "Night Changes," "Story of My Life," "What Makes You Beautiful" and "Steal My Girl." Malik left in March 2015, a few months before the group announced its indefinite break to allow the members to focus on their solo endeavors.

SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN follows in BTS' footsteps by becoming one of the most famous K-pop groups to reach Hollywood. The idol group, which has been dupped the "Performance Kings" due to its multi-talented members, was formed after the members appeared in Seventeen TV and Seventeen Project. They have four Korean studio albums: Love & Letter, An Ode, Face the Sun and Teen, Age. Their EP, FML, nabbed the group's first MAMA Awards Daesang for Album of the Year.

Spice Girls

Formed in 1994, the Spice Girls grew up to become one of the best girl groups in the world with the help of its fanbase. Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm released their debut album, Spice, in 1996 following the success of the group's debut single, "Wannabe." Their other hit albums include Spiceworld and Forever.

The Jonas Brothers

Siblings Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas formed the Jonas Brothers in 2005 after the members' stints as Disney Channel stars. While working on their albums, they starred in the 2008 movie Camp Rock, which skyrocketed their careers as a group and soloists. Despite their popularity, they decided to split in October 2013 before reuniting in 2019.

Westlife

Irish pop group Westlife debuted in 2004 before disbanding in 2012 after 14 years of performing. The group's members decided to reunite in 2018. Over the years, they've released different albums, including: Coast to Coast, World of Our Own, Turnaround, The Love Album, Where We Are, Gravity, Spectrum and Wild Dreams.