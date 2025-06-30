Harry Styles Caught in Steamy Make-Out Session With Mystery Woman at Glastonbury Music Festival: Watch
Harry Styles had a "12-second snog" heard around the world over the weekend!
The former One Direction band member was spotted smooching a mystery woman while in the VIP section at Glastonbury Festival in England — and it was all caught on video.
In a clip obtained by a news outlet, Styles could be seen passionately kissing an unidentified lady — despite trying to keep incognito by wearing sunglasses and a casual outfit.
Harry Styles Kisses Mystery Woman
An onlooker at the scene claimed Styles and the female looked comfortable around one another, suggesting the pair could be in the midst of a summer romance and that it was not one of their first times crossing paths.
"Harry only had eyes for this woman and sparks were flying as soon as they were together," the spy said. "Harry turned up with a few of his mates but as soon as she got there, they were almost inseparable."
The woman seemed to have the green light to touch the "As It Was" singer, with the insider noting: "She kissed him on the cheek three times before he took her hand and led her to the dance floor. Just short of an hour after they arrived, they kissed in front of loads of other people and didn’t seem to care who was watching."
"They both looked like they were having a brilliant time and appeared to have known each other for a while, as they were very familiar," the confidant concluded.
Inside Harry Styles & Taylor Russell's Split
Styles' music festival make-out session comes more than one year after reports revealed in May 2024 that he and actress Taylor Russell had called it quits on their relationship.
The former flames were first linked in June 2023 and fizzled out after a trip to Japan last April. The vacation had reportedly been meant to make or break their romance amid a "rough patch" in their bond.
While Styles has appeared single in the time since his split from Russell, the Bones and All actress sparked romance rumors with Michael B. Jordan back in March.
Nothing ever seemed to come from fan speculation, however, as the A-listers didn't further fuel romance rumors with additional hint-worthy interactions.
Russell and Jordan are set to star alongside one another in the remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which is slated to hit theaters in 2027.