Harry Styles and His Girlfriend Taylor Russell Are 'Taking Some Time Apart' After 1 Year of Dating: Source

Source: MEGA
By:

May 20 2024, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's relationship is not the same "As It Was."

The famed singer and his girlfriend have called it quits on their romance after one year of dating, a source recently confirmed.

Source: MEGA

Harry Styles is single again following his split from Taylor Russell.

"Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart," the insider spilled to a news publication.

Distance perhaps became a factor in their romantic demise, as the confidante said Styles, 30, has been spending time "in America" while Russell, 29, primarily resides in London, England.

Source: MEGA

Taylor Russell was first photographed with Harry Styles in June 2023.

"They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy," the source noted.

The "Late Night Talking" singer's spark with the Canadian actress seemed to simply fizzle out, with the insider admitting: "Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out."

The duo's split comes nearly one year after they were first photographed together in June 2023.

Russell further fueled dating rumors the following month, when she was spotted in the audience at one of Styles' Love on Tour shows in Vienna, Austria.

Source: MEGA

The Canadian actress was Harry Styles' first serious girlfriend after his split from Olivia Wilde.

Styles and Russell proved dating rumors true by August of last year after they were seen getting intimate at a party in London following the Bones and All star's performance in the play The Effect at the Royal National Theatre.

"Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time," an eyewitness spilled to Page Six of the sighting. "He introduced her to James [Corden] and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling."

harry styles
harry styles
The lovebirds continued to pack on the PDA for months. Styles and Russell were caught holding hands in September 2023 and were seen cozied up together at a U2 concert in November of last year, in addition to being on a late-night bike ride back in February.

Styles and Russell never spoke publicly about their relationship. The Waves actress was the former One Direction band member's first serious girlfriend since his split from Olivia Wilde in November 2022.

Source: MEGA

Harry Styles dated Taylor Russell for roughly one year.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer dated his Don't Worry Darling costar for two years before the exes called it quits on their relationship.

In between the end of Styles' relationship with Wilde and sparking up a romance with Russell, the My Policeman actor had a brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski — who he was caught making out with in Tokyo in March 2023.

Other famous exes of Styles include Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe.

Source: OK!

The Sun spoke to a source confirming Styles and Russell's split.

