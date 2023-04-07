Emily Ratajkowski Insists She's 'Not Thinking About Guys' Despite Harry Styles Makeout Session In Japan
Setting the record straight. Despite recently being spotted locking lips with Harry Styles following a string of rumored flings with other Hollywood A-listers, Emily Ratajkowski is making it clear that she is not interested in men right now.
“There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said],” the supermodel told a news outlet in an interview published Thursday, April 6. “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”
Ratajkowski refrained from touching on her sloppy makeout session with Styles, 29, which took place in March in the Japanese metropolis’ Ariake Arena, where the former One Direction band member played as part of his Love on Tour.
Styles has also remained tight-lipped about their sighting — which went viral after a video showed the pair French kissing while leaning against a van and dancing together.
However, an insider did squeal last month that the "Golden" singer “has always been very attracted to Emily" and was "thrilled" to be "hooking up" with the mother-of-one, 31.
Despite nearly breaking the internet with rumors of a brewing romance, it may be over before it even began, as the source pointed out Ratajkowski isn't "looking for anything serious" following her pending divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
“She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun," they added after the model threw in the towel on her marriage last year following rumors of infidelity.
And while she isn't looking to define any relationship any time soon, she teased two weeks before her viral make out with Styles that she started "dating someone that I think I like, so that is different."
As for what Ratajkowski is looking for in her next partner, she said on the March 9 episode of “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly" that she needs someone who is "independent."
“I’m hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before,” Ratajkowski — who shares 2-year-old son Sylvester with her estranged husband — said.
Los Angeles Times conducted the interview with Ratajkowski.