Emily Ratajkowski Insists She's 'Not Thinking About Guys' Despite Harry Styles Makeout Session In Japan

Setting the record straight. Despite recently being spotted locking lips with Harry Styles following a string of rumored flings with other Hollywood A-listers, Emily Ratajkowski is making it clear that she is not interested in men right now.

“There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said],” the supermodel told a news outlet in an interview published Thursday, April 6. “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”