Did Harry Styles Spit On 'Don't Worry Darling' Costar Chris Pine?
The bromance is still intact! A representative of Chris Pine has addressed the rumors that he was spit on by his Don't Worry Darling costar Harry Styles while they took in a screening of their buzzy flick at the Venice Film Festival.
"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," the representative said in a statement on Tuesday, September 6. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."
The bizarre rumor started when on Monday, September 5, a video surfaced seeming to show the singer, 28, leaning in towards Pine, 42, as he sat down next to him, making some speculate as to what he was doing.
The interaction between the two actors wasn't the only moment from the VFF that went viral. At one point, Pine could be seen snapping photos of costar Florence Pugh, 26, as she worked the red carpet, and onlookers also noticed she had no communication with with Styles nor his girlfriend, director Olivia Wilde.
Pugh also skipped the press circuit, amplifying rumors that she's not on great terms with Wilde and Styles, though the House alum, 38, denied any tension.
"Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," Wilde told reporters at the festival as to why the young star was only present for some of the day. "I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to [Dune director] Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."
Added the mom-of-two, "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute; I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."
Pine's rep clarified the rumors via a statement to Us Weekly.