Did Harry Styles Spit On 'Don't Worry Darling' Costar Chris Pine?

The bromance is still intact! A representative of Chris Pine has addressed the rumors that he was spit on by his Don't Worry Darling costar Harry Styles while they took in a screening of their buzzy flick at the Venice Film Festival.

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," the representative said in a statement on Tuesday, September 6. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."