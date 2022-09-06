Not-So Subtle Snubs, Awkward Questions & More! The Most Chaotic Moments From The 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere

In a viral clip of the cast taking their seats in the theatre, the King of Pop sits down next to Pine. As Styles lowers down into his chair, his lips appear to move as the Into The Woods star suddenly looks down and stops clapping — which some believe is him acknowledging that the singer just spit. Pine then looks down, shakes his head and laughs to himself.

The internet was divided about whether or not the "Golden" vocalist's saliva landed on the Star Trek actor. "Someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don't worry darling set … wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION?" one Twitter user excitedly penned.

Meanwhile, others speculated Pine lost his cool because he was awkwardly placed in between the controversial couple.