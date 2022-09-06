Not-So Subtle Snubs, Awkward Questions & More! The Most Chaotic Moments From The 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
We may be worrying darling! The Venice International Film Festival premiere of the highly anticipated film Don't Worry Darling had no shortage of seemingly awkward moments as headline making drama continued to plague the cast and creatives.
From Harry Styles not acknowledging his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, at all to the chart topping superstar possibly spitting on Chris Pine during the screening, tensions were at an all-time high during the Monday, September 5, launch.
Scroll through the gallery to see the most chaotic moments from the 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere:
Olivia Wilde Tries To Make Eye Contact With Harry Styles To No Avail
Despite being together for well over a year, Wilde and Styles barely acknowledged each other during the event. However, the mother-of-two was seen trying to make eye contact with her man while posing on the red carpet and then again before the movie started to no avail.
HE 'BLEW US AWAY': OLIVIA WILDE GUSHES OVER BEAU HARRY STYLES AFTER 'DON'T WORRY DARLING' PRODUCTION WRAPS
Seemingly trying to keep it professional, Styles did his best to all but avoid his girlfriend while being as charming as ever as he greeted others at the event.
Chris Pine Stands Between Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh On The Red Carpet
While Florence Pugh did walk the red carpet, social media could not get over her distance from Wilde following rumors of tension between the stars over the director's romance with Styles.
According to a source inside the screening, Wilde and the Black Widow actress maintained their cold demeanors towards each other inside as a teary-eyed Pugh turned away completely from the lead creative during the four-minute standing ovation after the movie ended.
Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll
While Styles maintained space from Wilde, the same could not be said of his relation to costar Nick Kroll. During the standing ovation at the end of the screening, the former One Direction member grabbed the Big Mouth star's face and gave him a huge smooch.
Though attendees and Styles fans loved the adorable interaction, the same couldn't be said for Wilde, who was noticeably uncomfortable with her boyfriend's make out, as online users joked she wished she was the one receiving the love from her man.
Harry Styles Seemingly Spits On Chris Pine, Social Media Users Claim
In a viral clip of the cast taking their seats in the theatre, the King of Pop sits down next to Pine. As Styles lowers down into his chair, his lips appear to move as the Into The Woods star suddenly looks down and stops clapping — which some believe is him acknowledging that the singer just spit. Pine then looks down, shakes his head and laughs to himself.
The internet was divided about whether or not the "Golden" vocalist's saliva landed on the Star Trek actor. "Someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don't worry darling set … wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION?" one Twitter user excitedly penned.
Meanwhile, others speculated Pine lost his cool because he was awkwardly placed in between the controversial couple.
Florence Pugh Skips The Press Conference
Though the Little Women star was noticeably absent from the cast's Monday morning press conference, the rumors surrounding an alleged feud between herself and the Booksmart director were addressed. "Can you just clear the air and address if there's been a falling out there and if so why? Because it's something that people are discussing," a journalist asked the cast, specifically Wilde.
While going on to praise Pugh and her work on the film, Wilde said, "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."
Olivia Wilde Answers More Awkward Questions
During the press conference, Wilde was asked about Shia LaBeouf's recent claim that he was not fired from the film after leaking a video of the former OC actress saying they wanted to try to make it work with The Peanut Butter Falcon star.
When a journalist attempted to ask about LaBeouf's exit, which Wilde claimed was because his process “was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions,” a moderator cut him off saying that the question had already been answered because “it’s on the Internet."