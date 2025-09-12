NEWS Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Jet Out of NYC as Their Romance Heats Up Source: Mega Things are heating up! OK! Staff Sept. 12 2025, Published 8:09 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's romance seems to be on a watermelon sugar high as they were seen at New York City's JFK airport. Photographers spotted the duo on Thursday, September 11, turning heads as rumors of their budding romance continue to heat up. The One Direction star kept it casual in a white button-up shirt paired with classic denim jeans. He tried to maintain a low profile, sporting shades and a purple cap while draping a blue sweater over his shoulders.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The rumored couple wore casual outfits as they walked around JFK airport.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Kravitz followed closely behind the "As It Was" crooner, dressed in an all-black ensemble that included a cozy sweater and dark pants. She complemented her look with dark shades and her signature braids secured with a headband. According to Page Six, their relationship is progressing quickly.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The pair first sparked dating rumors after being seen together in Rome and London.

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel like they've gone from 0 to 60," a music insider who has worked with Styles explained. "It's so hard to date as a celebrity… Harry wouldn't have gone public with Zoë if it wasn't anything. [But] it's very new and fresh, and they're just having fun." Despite the whirlwind romance, the couple is taking it one step at a time. "Harry doesn't label this stuff," the insider added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The romance is moving quickly, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple reportedly began introducing each other to their friends during an outing at Wolfgang Puck's swanky Cut at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown recently. "They're with a group of friends," a source noted. "Cocktails, having a good time!" The rumored couple was previously seen strolling through Williamsburg, Brooklyn, an area close to Kravitz's heart as she owns an apartment there.

Article continues below advertisement

Eyewitnesses confirmed their chemistry, describing the pair as "definitely a couple." "They were holding hands and laughing together, like, very casual," an observer shared. "He was making some joke. He leaned his head back, looked up, and she was laughing." Styles and Kravitz sparked romance rumors after they were spotted kissing at Rita's in London in August. Onlookers also saw them arm in arm walking around Rome, Italy a day before this sighting, donning low-profile looks as they strolled around the Eternal City.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Zoë Kravitz was previously linked to Channing Tatum, while Harry Styles was linked to Taylor Russell.