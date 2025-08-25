New Couple Alert? Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Walk Arm-in-Arm During Romantic Stroll Through Rome: Watch
Nothing like a romantic stroll in Rome to spark dating rumors for Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles!
The A-list duo was spotted walking arm-in-arm through the capital of Italy on Sunday, August 24, as they soaked up the scenes around them in casual ensembles.
The unexpected pairing, as well as the surprising physical touching between the two, left fans freaking out about whether there was something romantic going on between the stars.
Kravitz and Styles' Sunday stroll was caught on video by a fan and shared to X.
In the clip, the Blink Twice actress — who has been single since she called off her engagement with Channing Tatum last year — could be seen wearing sunglasses, a black baseball cap, a white mini dress and black flats. She also carried a white tote bag on the same arm that was intertwined with Styles.
The former One Direction band member matched Kravitz' vibe in sunglasses, a denim-looking jacket, jeans and black sneakers.
Kravitz and the "As It Was" singer seemed super comfortable with one another as they calmly made there way through the public setting without a care in sight.
There's yet to be specific confirmation as to whether Kravitz and Styles are just friends or if there is something more brewing between them.
In reaction to the video, however, fans quickly came together in support of the The Batman actress and Styles' potential relationship.
"Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz… two of the hottest people in the world, thank you God!" one fan declared, as another admitted: "This makes so much sense to me i’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner [to be honest]."
"Well that was not expected," a third person noted, while a fourth called out the fact that Kravitz is one of Taylor Swift's "best friends" and Styles is "one of her main exes."
Swift only dated Styles briefly from around November 2012 until January 2013, however, their short-lived romance is believed to have inspired several songs on her album 1989.
Other social media users were confused by Kravitz looking cozy with Styles, as she had just went viral a few days prior for getting close to Austin Butler in Paris.
On Thursday, August 21, Kravitz and Butler — who are currently on a press tour for their new film Caught Stealing — were filmed spending time together at Dragon bar in Paris.
At one point, the pair leaned in super close to one another while exchanging words. There was another instance where Kravitz and Butler embraced each other. The interaction sparked separate rumors about whether their on-screen chemistry had translated into the real world.