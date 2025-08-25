NEWS New Couple Alert? Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Walk Arm-in-Arm During Romantic Stroll Through Rome: Watch Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles sparked romance rumors in Rome over the weekend. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 25 2025, Published 9:02 a.m. ET

Nothing like a romantic stroll in Rome to spark dating rumors for Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles! The A-list duo was spotted walking arm-in-arm through the capital of Italy on Sunday, August 24, as they soaked up the scenes around them in casual ensembles. The unexpected pairing, as well as the surprising physical touching between the two, left fans freaking out about whether there was something romantic going on between the stars.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz… two of the hottest people in the world, thank you God! pic.twitter.com/vT95qvRSbb — anna bea (@axlsugar) August 24, 2025 Source: @axlsugar/X

Kravitz and Styles' Sunday stroll was caught on video by a fan and shared to X. In the clip, the Blink Twice actress — who has been single since she called off her engagement with Channing Tatum last year — could be seen wearing sunglasses, a black baseball cap, a white mini dress and black flats. She also carried a white tote bag on the same arm that was intertwined with Styles. The former One Direction band member matched Kravitz' vibe in sunglasses, a denim-looking jacket, jeans and black sneakers.

Zoë Kravitz Spotted Looking Cozy With Harry Styles in Rome

Source: @axlsugar/X Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were seen linking arms in Italy.

Kravitz and the "As It Was" singer seemed super comfortable with one another as they calmly made there way through the public setting without a care in sight. There's yet to be specific confirmation as to whether Kravitz and Styles are just friends or if there is something more brewing between them.

Source: @axlsugar/X Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were filmed walking around Rome.

In reaction to the video, however, fans quickly came together in support of the The Batman actress and Styles' potential relationship. "Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz… two of the hottest people in the world, thank you God!" one fan declared, as another admitted: "This makes so much sense to me i’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner [to be honest]."

Source: @axlsugar/X Fans went wild wondering if Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are dating.

"Well that was not expected," a third person noted, while a fourth called out the fact that Kravitz is one of Taylor Swift's "best friends" and Styles is "one of her main exes." Swift only dated Styles briefly from around November 2012 until January 2013, however, their short-lived romance is believed to have inspired several songs on her album 1989.

Zoë Kravitz Also Sparks Romance Rumors With 'Caught Stealing' Costar Austin Butler

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz also recently sparked romance rumors with her 'Caught Stealing' costar Austin Butler.