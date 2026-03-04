Harvey Weinstein 'Hated' Jeffrey Epstein, Movie Producer's Former Publicist Peggy Siegal Spills
March 4 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein were not friends.
In a new interview, Weinstein's publicist Peggy Siegal insisted the movie producer "hated" the late s-- trafficker — though she didn't reveal why.
Their relationship came up due to Siegal being mentioned in the Epstein files, which she gave a full explanation on.
The public relations guru — who was well-known in NYC for putting together high-profile parties — explained that at one point, Epstein reached out to her and said he wanted to get to know Woody Allen, who was previously accused of child molestation but never faced consequences.
The article noted that Epstein befriending someone in a similar situation could help repair his public image, so she organized a dinner party for Epstein, where the now-disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also present. (Epstein had already finished his jail sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution.)
At the time, she suggested bringing a DVD of The King’s Speech, a Weinstein-produced film that Siegal was publicizing.
Siegal claimed she never had any interest in putting together social events for Epstein but she took this one on because she wanted The King's Speech — a film about the late King George VI — to reach his daughter Queen Elizabeth II.
"Harvey had been trying to get a quote from the queen. It was ridiculous," she recalled of the 2010 flick.
However, since Weinstein — who's currently in prison for rape and sexual assault — "hated Jeffrey" and had no ties to the royal family, Siegal came up with the secret plan to try and get to the DVD to Andrew.
- Jeffrey Epstein's Death Pushed Prince Andrew to Do His Infamous 2019 'Newsnight' Interview
- Jeffrey Epstein Didn't Deny Ex-Prince Andrew and Victim Virginia Giuffre Had Intercourse, Unredacted DOJ Emails Claim
- 'I Was Quite Stupid': Bill Gates Admits It Was 'Foolish' to Be Friends With Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She admitted to enticing members of the press to the dinner by noting that "no palace guards" would be "around Andrew," so "they could ask him anything they wanted to know about [Prince William and Kate Middleton's] wedding."
Siegal had regrets over assisting Epstein in his social life.
"I totally jeopardized my relationship with all these important people — they did not know who he was. All of Jeffrey’s illegal, immoral behavior was in Palm Beach, and he went to jail in Palm Beach, and the New York Times never wrote about him," she claimed — though that wasn't the case.
"World-famous newscasters didn’t know who Jeffrey Epstein was," she alleged. "And they counted on my relationship with them to invite them to an interesting evening, which I had many, many times before. They came on my say-so."