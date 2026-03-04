Harvey Weinstein 'Hated' Jeffrey Epstein, Movie Producer's Former Publicist Peggy Siegal Spills

Article continues below advertisement

Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein were not friends. In a new interview, Weinstein's publicist Peggy Siegal insisted the movie producer "hated" the late s-- trafficker — though she didn't reveal why. Their relationship came up due to Siegal being mentioned in the Epstein files, which she gave a full explanation on.

Source: mega Harvey Weinstein 'hated' Jeffrey Epstein, the former's publicist revealed.

The public relations guru — who was well-known in NYC for putting together high-profile parties — explained that at one point, Epstein reached out to her and said he wanted to get to know Woody Allen, who was previously accused of child molestation but never faced consequences. The article noted that Epstein befriending someone in a similar situation could help repair his public image, so she organized a dinner party for Epstein, where the now-disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also present. (Epstein had already finished his jail sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution.) At the time, she suggested bringing a DVD of The King’s Speech, a Weinstein-produced film that Siegal was publicizing.

Source: mega Peggy Siegal agreed to coordinate a party for Jeffrey Epstein since ex-Prince Andrew was going to be there, and she wanted Queen Elizabeth to be aware of Harvey Weinstein's movie 'The King's Speech.'

Siegal claimed she never had any interest in putting together social events for Epstein but she took this one on because she wanted The King's Speech — a film about the late King George VI — to reach his daughter Queen Elizabeth II. "Harvey had been trying to get a quote from the queen. It was ridiculous," she recalled of the 2010 flick. However, since Weinstein — who's currently in prison for rape and sexual assault — "hated Jeffrey" and had no ties to the royal family, Siegal came up with the secret plan to try and get to the DVD to Andrew.

Source: mega Peggy Siegal claimed she had only been to Jeffrey Epstein's home twice.

She admitted to enticing members of the press to the dinner by noting that "no palace guards" would be "around Andrew," so "they could ask him anything they wanted to know about [Prince William and Kate Middleton's] wedding."

Source: mega The dinner party with ex-Prince Andrew was the only one Peggy Siegal organized for the fiancier, she claimed.