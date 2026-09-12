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Has Gabby Windey Had Plastic Surgery? Inside the 'Bachelorette' Star's Transformation

has gabby windey had plastic surgery
Source: MEGA

Gabby Windey previously called out fans who claims she looks 'so different.'

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Sept. 12 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

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Gabby Windey has undergone quite the transformation since stepping into the spotlight.

After finishing as a runner-up on The Bachelor, Windey went on to become the Bachelorette before expanding her reality TV career with appearances on Dancing With the Stars, The Traitors and Love Overboard. As she gained more attention, her changing appearance sparked speculation that she may have gone under the knife.

Here's everything to know about Windey's transformation and what she has said about plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

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Has Gabby Windey Had Plastic Surgery?

has gabby windey had plastic surgery
Source: MEGA

Gabby Windey has sparked plastic surgery rumors over the years.

Amid the speculation, Windey has never confirmed undergoing any major plastic surgery.

However, she previously told Page Six she was "always debating a b--- job, full disclosure," although her then-girlfriend and now-wife, Robby Hoffman, was against it.

"Robby's like, 'No, don't do it.' So we'll see," she said. "I don't know."

The Bachelorette alum still quipped, "Catch me in 2025 at the Traitors reunion with [my b-----] up to my chin."

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How Has Gabby Windey's Appearance Changed Over the Years?

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has gabby windey had plastic surgery
Source: MEGA

Gabby Windey publicly came out in August 2023.

Windey has pushed back on claims that changes in her appearance were due to cosmetic procedures, though she has admitted to having a few minor tweaks done.

She previously revealed she had some of her fillers dissolved, as well as her under-eye filler removed.

"I had tear trough filler once, and I got it dissolved because … it's like a brick. It's really hard," she shared. "Lips are way softer, so I feel like it's less of a risk to kind of harden like that."

In a June 2024 episode of her "Long Winded" podcast, Windey shared she had gotten Botox in her neck to reduce wrinkles. However, she had difficulty swallowing afterward after losing "all [her] muscle contraction."

"My voice dropped two to 10 octaves," she said, before noting the lines on her neck decreased after the procedure. "I will say it worked."

What Has Gabby Windey Said About Plastic Surgery?

has gabby windey had plastic surgery
Source: MEGA

Gabby Windey married Robby Hoffman in January 2025.

In an August 2025 interview, Windey was asked whether she had ever "modified anything" on her body because "someone else asked [her] to do it or because they expressed their preference."

"I'm sure things like that have been said to me, but I just block it out because I know it's none of their business. And now Robby's actually the opposite," she said. "If I ever want to get Botox or lip filler or something, she's like, 'Don't do it. You don't need that.' So it's nice because then I really feel like I'm doing it for myself."

At the same time, she stressed the importance of bodily autonomy, saying, "My body is mine and you don't get to comment on it."

Windey continued, "I don't care if I look like the cat lady. That should be on the surgeon to tell me no. If you're my partner, you love me no matter what."

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