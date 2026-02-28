Has 'Tell Me Lies' Been Renewed or Canceled? Inside the Hulu Series' Future After Season 3

Article continues below advertisement

When Did the 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3 Finale Air?

Source: Hulu/YouTube 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3 finale dropped in February.

Did Season 3 mark the end of the road for Tell Me Lies? After a long wait, Hulu released the Tell Me Lies Season 3 finale on February 17 at 12 a.m. ET. The final episode weaves together the 2009 and 2015 timelines, delivering a dramatic conclusion that left fans eager for more. The series, which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, premiered in September 2022, two years before the sophomore season was released in September 2024. It covers the "tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years." The synopsis adds, "When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them."

Will There Be a 'Tell Me Lies' Season 4?

Source: Hulu/YouTube 'Tell Me Lies' is based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel of the same name.

Shortly before the season finale aired, Tell Me Lies showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer confirmed the third season marked the final chapter of the show. "After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight's episode will be the series finale," she wrote on Instagram. "This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion." Oppenheimer added, "My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you. And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending - a privilege very few shows get." "Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future," she concluded the post. Her statement echoed what she shared in an interview with Deadline: "None of us knew for sure what was definitely going to happen, but we all went into it knowing that this could likely be the end." According to Oppenheimer, she had talked to the cast members before Tell Me Lies Season 3 and told them she had written it "with a certain amount of finality in mind." She further explained, "And I think there'd always been sort of an understanding that the wedding, that the buildup to the wedding was going to be some sort of resolution."

What Has the Cast Said About 'Tell Me Lies' Ending With Season 3?

Source: Hulu/YouTube Hulu renewed 'Tell Me Lies' for a third season in December 2024.

One week before the finale, Spencer House reacted to Oppenheimer's earlier statement about the third season being the final part of Tell Me Lies. "I do know that Meaghan intended for the end of this season, Season 3, to be the end of this story," he told The Direct. "So if there's a season four, they'll have to go back to the drawing board, but this is what was intended."

Did Meaghan Oppenheimer Hint That Season 3 Could Be the End of 'Tell Me Lies'?

Source: Hulu/YouTube Meaghan Oppenheimer shared an update before the finale aired.