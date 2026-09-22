Hayden Panettiere's Official Cause of Death Revealed
Sept. 22 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's official cause of death has been revealed following the actress's sudden passing at age 36.
Panettiere was found unresponsive at an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16.
Hayden Panettiere's Cause Of Death Revealed
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that Panettiere died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine.
Her manner of death was officially ruled an accident.
Panettiere was found by her on-and-off again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson's brother, Zach Hickerson.
Brian reportedly administered Narcan and performed life-saving measures before emergency crews got to the Airbnb.
Hayden was in cardiac arrest when aid arrived, but resuscitation was unsuccessful.
The actress was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:30 pm.
Celebration of Life
On Saturday, September 19, close friends and family held a celebration of life for the late actress.
The memorial program, obtained by TMZ, featured a "Special Thanks" section that included Hayden's former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, who is also the father of her daughter.
A tribute displayed at the ceremony read, "May her fierce and beautiful light shine on forever."
Hayden's father, Skip Panettiere, was in attendance, but her mother, Lesley Vogel, missed the celebration due to a family emergency.
Brian and Zach were reportedly not invited to the celebration.
Hayden's boyfriend "understands" why he was left off the guest list, and neither Brian nor Zach fought the decision, according to TMZ.
The brothers hoped the service was a "beautiful celebration of [Hayden], her life and her legacy."
- Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death Is Pending Amid Ongoing Investigation, Coroner Says After Report Claims She Took One Fatal Pill Laced With Fentanyl
- Hayden Panettiere Battled 'Really Severe' Health Issues Before Death, Source Reveals: It Was 'Hard for Her to Move Her Legs'
- Hayden Panettiere's Death: First Look at South Carolina 'Loft' Where Actress Was Found 'Unresponsive' After Suspected 'Overdose' — Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hayden Panettiere Messaged With Alleged Drug Dealer
Hayden reportedly exchanged "specific communications" with a suspected drug dealer before her death, according to TMZ.
Sources told the outlet that Hayden met with a "long-term dealer" in Los Angeles in the week before she traveled to South Carolina.
"There are a slew of messages about drugs," one source claimed.
Neighbors Reported Seeing Suspected Deliveries
Neighbors at Hayden's former West Hollywood home also reportedly told TMZ they saw two women and a man visiting the actress with mysterious bags beginning in 2021.
"They never stayed. They'd just leave," one neighbor claimed.
Hayden reportedly answered the door and took the bags. However, it's not clear what was in the packages.
A man reportedly delivered a package to Hayden's home about one week before her death.
Sources claimed the package was labeled "Brian." It's not clear whether the delivery was connected to Hayden's long-term boyfriend.
The Scream VI actress opened up about her struggles with addiction in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.
"I started self-harming in the form of substance abuse," she confessed. "My people-pleasing had built up, and up, it was anger and anxiety and frustration."