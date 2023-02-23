Tragic Final Words: Hayden Panettiere's Dad Spoke To Son Jansen In The Hours Before His Suspected Drug Fueled Death
Hayden Panettiere's father spoke to his son mere hours before his untimely death.
According to a police report, Alan Lee "Skip" Panettiere thought everything was fine with his 28-year-old son, Jansen, after he talked with him the night before his tragic passing on Monday, February 20, in New York.
Per the document, the concerned dad told authorities upon arriving at the scene, "he spoke to [the] deceased via telephone the night before and he sounded okay."
The late actor was found by a friend in his apartment when he failed to show up for a business meeting. Jansen was reportedly "sitting upright in a chair unresponsive" when he was found. Drug use has been speculated, but no cause of death has been officially confirmed.
Insiders close to the heartbreaking situation explained the young artist was "having a rough time lately with his career and was dragged in so many directions." However, the graffiti artist was making headway with his struggles as he "eventually produced a spiritual clarity that drove him to start painting his problems, one by one."
Jansen's older sibling has been "inconsolable" over the passing of her younger brother. "He was her best friend and her only brother," a source close to the family revealed. "He was such a nice guy, but he lived on the edge."
Jansen starred in many projects throughout his short life including, Even Stevens, The Walking Dead, The Martial Arts Kid, The X's, The Perfect Game and How High 2. He also previously worked alongside Hayden in the Disney Channel movie Tiger Cruse and Racing Stripes.
The Nashville actress has been open about her own personal struggles with addiction and postpartum depression. "I would have the shakes when I woke up and could only function with sipping alcohol," she revealed in a July 2022 interview. "Doctors told me my liver was going to give out. I was no longer a 20-year-old who could just bounce right back."
