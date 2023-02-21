Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen Struggled With Career Stress As Well As 'Terrible Anxiety & Depression' Before Sudden Death

Hayden Panettiere is at a loss for words after her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, passed away at just 28 years old on Sunday, February 19. As OK! reported, the cause of the former child star's death is still unknown, though no foul play is suspected.

However, on Jansen's art website, his bio noted he's experienced "terrible anxiety and depression" over the years, but painting helped him heal.