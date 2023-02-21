Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen Struggled With Career Stress As Well As 'Terrible Anxiety & Depression' Before Sudden Death
Hayden Panettiere is at a loss for words after her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, passed away at just 28 years old on Sunday, February 19. As OK! reported, the cause of the former child star's death is still unknown, though no foul play is suspected.
However, on Jansen's art website, his bio noted he's experienced "terrible anxiety and depression" over the years, but painting helped him heal.
As an added layer of stress, the actor-turned-artist was "having a rough time lately with his career and was dragged in so many directions."
Hayden, 33, hasn't commented on the family tragedy just yet, but the insider noted she's "inconsolable" over losing her sibling.
"He was her best friend and her only brother," the source said. "He was such a nice guy but he lived on the edge."
Jansen hasn't spoken publicly about his struggles, though the same can't be said for his teen icon sister.
In a past interview, the blonde beauty came clean about some of her secret issues, noting her role on Nashville was a solace of sorts. "I could relate to a lot of those storylines like the alcoholism and postpartum depression. They hit close to home," confessed the mom-of-one, who co-parents 8-year-old daughter Kaya with ex Wladimir Klitschko.
"My saving grace is that I couldn’t be messy while on set and working. But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without," the Heroes alum revealed. "I was in a cycle of self-destruction."
While her journey to sobriety "hasn't been easy," Hayden insisted she doesn't "regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."
The Scream star credited rehab for the big turnaround, but she also holds herself accountable.
"It's an everyday choice, and I'm checking in with myself all the time," said the Golden Globe nominee. "But I'm just so grateful to be part of this world again, and I will never take it for granted again."
