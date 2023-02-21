Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen Was Found 'Unresponsive' In His Home, Friend Performed CPR
Jansen Panettiere's friends were the first to find his lifeless body.
According to the police report, which was obtained by a news outlet, the late child star's pals became concerned after they couldn't get a hold of him after he failed to show up to a business meeting on Sunday, February 20.
When one friend arrived to his apartment, they found Hayden Panettiere's brother, 28, "sitting upright in a chair, unresponsive" so they "called 911 and started CPR."
The report also noted the artist's father, Skip, last talked to Jansen the day prior, but he seemed "OK" at the time.
As OK! shared, the star's cause of death is still unknown, and though foul play isn't suspected, it will likely be several weeks until the toxicology report is finalized.
Jansen became an artist later in life, and the bio on his personal website revealed he dealt with "terrible anxiety and depression," but he "eventually produced a spiritual clarity that drove him to start painting his problems, one by one."
One insider revealed he was enduring a "rough time lately with his career and was dragged in so many directions."
While not much is known about his private battles, Hayden, 33, publicly detailed her own troubles after keeping them under wraps for years.
The Heroes actress explained in a July 2022 interview that she developed an addiction to alcohol and opioids, and in the thick of it, "I would have the shakes when I woke up and could only function with sipping alcohol."
"Doctors told me my liver was going to give out," she revealed of how the drinking took a toll on her body. "I was no longer a 20-year-old who could just bounce right back."
The Nashville alum made the decision to go rehab and has been on a better road ever since.
"I put a lot of work into myself and I had to be willing to be incredibly honest," Hayden spilled. "This hasn't been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs. But I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."
