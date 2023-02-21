Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen Was Found 'Unresponsive' In His Home, Friend Performed CPR

When one friend arrived to his apartment, they found Hayden Panettiere's brother, 28, "sitting upright in a chair, unresponsive" so they "called 911 and started CPR."

The report also noted the artist's father, Skip, last talked to Jansen the day prior, but he seemed "OK" at the time.

As OK! shared, the star's cause of death is still unknown, and though foul play isn't suspected, it will likely be several weeks until the toxicology report is finalized.