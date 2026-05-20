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Hayden Panettiere Was 'Deeply Uncomfortable' Working Alongside Connie Britton on 'Nashville'

hayden panettiere connie britton nashville tension
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere reflected on feeling uneasy while working with Connie Britton on 'Nashville.'

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May 20 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Hayden Panettiere is reflecting on the complicated emotions she experienced while working alongside Connie Britton on Nashville.

In her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was released on Tuesday, May 19, the actress opened up about feeling uneasy as her role on the hit drama unexpectedly grew bigger over time.

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image of Hayden Panettiere opened up in her memoir about her experience working on 'Nashville.'
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere opened up in her memoir about her experience working on 'Nashville.'

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Panettiere, 36, played rising country music star Juliette Barnes opposite Britton’s beloved character Rayna Jaymes on the ABC and later CMT series, which originally premiered in 2012.

“My character wasn’t intended to be the show’s star — not even close,” Panettiere wrote in the memoir. “That honor went to Connie, whose Rayna Jaymes was in the twilight of her career, facing a dramatic turning point thanks to yours truly. Juliette wasn't necessarily Rayna's enemy, but she was the antagonist."

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As the show gained popularity, Panettiere explained that her role quickly became more central than she originally expected.

“Unfortunately, after the pilot, it was clear that my billing had gone way up,” she recalled. “I went from maybe number five in terms of importance to nipping at Connie’s heels. I was deeply uncomfortable with this development.”

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image of The actress reflected on how her rising prominence on the show changed the on-set dynamic with Connie Britton.
Source: MEGA

The actress reflected on how her rising prominence on the show changed the on-set dynamic with Connie Britton.

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The actress admitted she feared the shift could create tension between herself and Britton, who was already a respected television veteran.

“I was 23 years old, and Connie was in her 40s with three Emmy nominations under her belt,” the Heroes alum shared. “This should have been her time to shine, and while it was in many respects, I was terrified of making Connie worry that I — not my character — was trying to compete with her.”

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Panettiere also revealed that she intentionally tried to show respect for Britton during intense scenes.

“We were directed to saunter toward the mic stand and — at the same time — reach to grab it. This would insinuate our characters’ rivalry,” she explained.

“I always made sure to grab the mic under Connie’s hand, showing her I came in peace and with respect,” she wrote. “I don’t know if she noticed, but I did; I was not going to step on the toes of Rayna Jaymes or Connie Britton.”

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image of Hayden Panettiere also shared small gestures she made to maintain respect during filming scenes.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere also shared small gestures she made to maintain respect during filming scenes.

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During a 2024 interview with People, the 9-1-1 actress spoke warmly about seeing her former costar overcome years of personal struggles.

"I'm so happy that she is in that place, and I hope she's in a great place," Britton shared.

"I really applaud how [she] has gone through a really difficult time and done a lot of work and has come out on the other side," Britton said of Panettiere’s sobriety journey.

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At the time, Britton admitted the pair hadn’t seen each other “in a while,” though she still expressed support for Panettiere’s film Amber Alert.

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image of Connie Britton later expressed support for Panettiere and reflected positively on her journey.
Source: MEGA

Connie Britton later expressed support for Panettiere and reflected positively on her journey.

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"And so I only wish her just peace in her heart, and I can't wait to see the movie," she added of the flick, which was released in September 2024.

Years earlier, Britton also admitted she wasn’t fully "aware" of everything Panettiere had gone through personally after the show ended.

“I, honestly — I’m not super aware of what’s going on,” Britton told Us Weekly in 2019. “I’ve heard little bits and pieces. I try to just stick to the things that I hear from people I trust.”

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