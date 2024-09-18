'So Uncomfortable to Watch': Hayden Panettiere Sparks Concern After Seeming Off in Recent Interview
Hayden Panettiere, who has been open about her addiction struggles in the past, is sparking concern after a new interview was released on Wednesday, September 18.
While speaking to People, the actress, 35, seemed off when speaking about her daughter.
"She's beautiful and she came out just like," she gushed of the tot, whom she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko. "I mean, talk about nature vs. nurture. I mean, this little girl literally came out — not just her face resembling mine, she is my personality. She just is. I saw her in a school play once. It was more of a Christmas special thing, and she was more concerned about directing the kid next to her in his steps than she was about what she was doing. Leave this poor kid alone! Just do your stuff."
One person wrote, "What's really going on Hayden?? Cuz something ain't right..." while another said, "Jesus, who approved this interview?"
A third person added, "This is so uncomfortable to watch. 😔," while a fourth said, "I see I’m not the only one that ran to the comments to figure out what is going on…kind of concerning."
Elsewhere in the interview, the Heroes alum spoke about her brother, Jansen, who died in February 2023, and how she coped with him being gone.
"I just ballooned out," she said of gaining weight after learning the news. "I didn’t feel confident to put on clothes and get out of the house, but I also knew that I needed to get out and keep moving or I’d never stop looking and feeling this way."
"It became a destructive hamster wheel of, do I feel good enough to go out?" she continued, admitting she became agoraphobic.
Fortunately, the mom-of-one was able to lean on her personal trainer, who would have her be out in nature.
"These long, beautiful walks where we could vent and it would be this therapy session," the Nashville alum spilled. "My body just started reacting, not just from the working out. It allowed me to release the stress, the high expectations I’d always put on myself."
Though she's moving on, she still misses her brother.
"I will always be heartbroken about it," Hayden confessed. "I will never be able to get over it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss."