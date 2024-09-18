Elsewhere in the interview, the Heroes alum spoke about her brother, Jansen, who died in February 2023, and how she coped with him being gone.

"I just ballooned out," she said of gaining weight after learning the news. "I didn’t feel confident to put on clothes and get out of the house, but I also knew that I needed to get out and keep moving or I’d never stop looking and feeling this way."

"It became a destructive hamster wheel of, do I feel good enough to go out?" she continued, admitting she became agoraphobic.