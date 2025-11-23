'Nashville' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Article continues below advertisement

The hit show Nashville portrayed the complicated lives of fictional country stars navigating fame, rivalries, and the chaos of Music City. While the spotlight belonged to legendary performer Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) and newcomer Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere), Nashville quickly became a beloved ensemble, featuring narrative twists and electrifying musical performances. Here's a look at the cast's journey since the final curtain call.

Connie Britton as Rayna Jaymes

Leading Nashville for its first five seasons, Britton played Rayna Jaymes, a once-legendary country singer facing a decline in fame. After departing the show on her terms at the end of Season 5, she made a brief return for the series finale. Britton earned both an Emmy and a Golden Globe nomination for her role. Following Nashville, she showcased her talents in TV series like 9-1-1 (2018), Dirty John (2018), The White Lotus (2021) and Zero Day (2025). Currently, Britton stars in Amazon Prime's comedy Overcompensating (2025–present).

Hayden Panettiere as Juliette Barnes

Panettiere, who portrayed bubblegum country-pop singer Juliette Barnes for all six seasons, earned two Golden Globe nominations for her performance. After Nashville ended, she took a four-year break from acting but returned in Scream VI (2023) as Kirby Reed. She also stars in Amber Alert (2024) and A Breed Apart (2025). The actress will join Neve Campbell for Scream 7 (2026). Reflecting on her time on Nashville, Panettiere noted the show's initial intention was to emphasize Britton's character, but the successful reception of Juliette led to significant narrative shifts.

Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne

Charles Esten's beloved character Deacon Claybourne helped launch his real-life music career. He released his debut album, Love Ain't Pretty, on January 26, 2024, and regularly performs at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. He will join Clare Bowen, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio on the Nashville Encore Tour in 2026. Although music has taken center stage for Esten, you may recognize him from the Netflix series Outer Banks (2020–2023).

Clare Bowen as Scarlett O'Connor

Bowen found fame as singer and poet Scarlett O'Connor and has continued her artistic journey with projects like the Hallmark TV movie Sand Dollar Cove (2021). She released her self-titled debut album in 2018 and a joint album with husband Brandon Robert Young in 2024. Bowen is also set to reunite with her Nashville costars for the Encore Tour in 2026.

Sam Palladio as Gunnar Scott

Palladio charmed fans as love-struck country singer Gunnar Scott. Since Nashville, he gained recognition starring as Prince Edward in Netflix's The Princess Switch trilogy. He was also part of the short-lived series Rebel (2021) and the thriller The Couple Next Door (2025). Palladio credited Nashville as a defining moment in his career.

Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley

Jackson played the "bad boy" musician Avery Barkley, who reconciled with Juliette in the series finale. He later starred in Saint Joseph the Hesychast (2020) and Unsung Hero (2024), earning a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for reprising his role in General Hospital (2024-2025). Jackson is working on a solo album and a poetic collection, Anthology of Longing. He will also join Bowen, Esten and Palladio on the Nashville Encore Tour in 2026.

Chris Carmack as Will Lexington

Chris Carmack took on the role of Will Lexington, a closeted country star. Before Nashville, he was known for his role on The O.C. (2003–2004). Today, he continues to appear as Atticus "Link" Lincoln on Grey's Anatomy, alongside guest roles in Hallmark films and recent projects.

Lennon Stella as Maddie Conrad

Lennon Stella rose to fame as Rayna's eldest daughter, Maddie Conrad. After Nashville, she pursued a solo music career, releasing EPs and albums that charted on the Billboard 200. Stella's collaborations include work with The Chainsmokers and contributions to popular soundtracks.

Maisy Stella as Daphne Conrad

Maisy Stella, portrayed as Rayna's younger daughter, Daphne, continues to excel in both acting and music. She recently made her film debut in My Old A-- (2024), winning an Independent Spirit Award for Best Breakthrough Performance. She will also appear in Maude Apatow's Poetic License and David Robert Mitchell's Flowervale Street.

Will Chase as Luke Wheeler

Will Chase joined Nashville as superstar country singer Luke Wheeler and has continued to work steadily after the series, appearing in shows like Sharp Objects and Dopesick, while returning to the stage for Broadway productions.

Eric Close as Teddy Conrad

