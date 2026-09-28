Hayden Panettiere's Ex Wladimir Klitschko Seeks Guardianship of Daughter Kaya's Estate After Actress' Sudden Death

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Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko asked a California court to appoint him as the temporary guardian of their daughter Kaya's estate following the actress's sudden death. Klitschko says the move is necessary to protect the assets Kaya is expected to inherit from her late mother.

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Wladimir Klitschko Wants to Protect Kaya's Inheritance

Source: MEGA Wladimir Klitschko raised concerns about protecting the assets Kaya is expected to inherit from her late mother.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Klitschko argued that while Kaya is "not a resident of California, this Court has jurisdiction over the guardianship of Kaya's estate because, as such heir, Kaya is entitled to the entirety of the assets subject to Hayden's probate administration in California." Kaya, 11, has lived with Klitschko since Panettiere transferred full custody to him in 2018. The former couple welcomed their daughter in December 2014 after beginning their relationship in 2009 and becoming engaged in 2013.

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Federal Agents Removed Property From Home

Source: MEGA Wladimir Klitschko said federal agents are investigating Hayden Panettiere's home.

According to Klitschko's petition, federal agents went into Panettiere's home as part of an ongoing investigation and removed some of her property. He wants full authority over the estate so that once the probe is finished, he can get the property back.

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Security Concerns Raised Before Hayden Panettiere's Death

Source: MEGA Wladimir Klitschko claimed Hayden Panettiere had previously taken steps to protect her home and belongings.

Klitschko also raised concerns about the security of Panettiere’s belongings in the wake of her death. Panettiere reportedly hired a security service to protect her home and things "arising from a documented concern that an individual had gained unauthorized access to Hayden's property," the documents said. He also said that locks were changed "and storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances have been relocated as a precaution."

Wladimir Klitschko Says Estate Needs 'Immediate' Protection

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere previously opened up about giving up custody of her daughter.