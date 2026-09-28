Hayden Panettiere's Ex Wladimir Klitschko Seeks Guardianship of Daughter Kaya's Estate After Actress' Sudden Death
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 3:34 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko asked a California court to appoint him as the temporary guardian of their daughter Kaya's estate following the actress's sudden death.
Klitschko says the move is necessary to protect the assets Kaya is expected to inherit from her late mother.
Wladimir Klitschko Wants to Protect Kaya's Inheritance
In court documents obtained by TMZ, Klitschko argued that while Kaya is "not a resident of California, this Court has jurisdiction over the guardianship of Kaya's estate because, as such heir, Kaya is entitled to the entirety of the assets subject to Hayden's probate administration in California."
Kaya, 11, has lived with Klitschko since Panettiere transferred full custody to him in 2018.
The former couple welcomed their daughter in December 2014 after beginning their relationship in 2009 and becoming engaged in 2013.
Federal Agents Removed Property From Home
According to Klitschko's petition, federal agents went into Panettiere's home as part of an ongoing investigation and removed some of her property.
He wants full authority over the estate so that once the probe is finished, he can get the property back.
- Who Is Wladimir Klitschko? 7 Things to Know About Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Fiancé
- Hayden Panettiere 'Felt So Out of Control' When She Gave Up Custody of Her Daughter Due to Addiction Struggle: 'One of the Worst Days of My Life'
- Hayden Panettiere Was 'Heartbroken' After Giving Up Custody of Daughter Kaya, Claims Source: 'Always a Sadness There'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Security Concerns Raised Before Hayden Panettiere's Death
Klitschko also raised concerns about the security of Panettiere’s belongings in the wake of her death.
Panettiere reportedly hired a security service to protect her home and things "arising from a documented concern that an individual had gained unauthorized access to Hayden's property," the documents said.
He also said that locks were changed "and storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances have been relocated as a precaution."
Wladimir Klitschko Says Estate Needs 'Immediate' Protection
Klitschko further alleged that "it is expected that the individual will continue to try and misappropriate property belonging to Hayden's estate."
"Given the high publicity of Hayden's estate, a personal representative needs to be appointed immediately to safeguard and protect Hayden's home and contents," he said in the filing.
Panettiere previously opened up about the turmoil she went through when she gave up custody of her daughter due to addiction.
"It was a living nightmare, and I felt so out of control," she told US Magazine in May. "There’s nothing that I could do about it."
"There's so much of me that wanted to fight, but I had to ultimately take into consideration the most important thing, which was how this was all going to affect my daughter. Sometimes that means having to do the hardest things in the world, for their sake," she added.
The late actress died at 36 years old on August 16.