Hayden Panettiere Was 'Deep Purple' When She Was Found Unconscious Near 'Pressed Blue Pills' as She Died From Drug Overdose: Report

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More details about Hayden Panettiere's death have been revealed. The actress passed away at age 36 from an overdose on August 16 in Greenville, S.C., after ingesting fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, methocarbamol and Quetiapine. According to the Greenville County Medical Examiner, Panettiere was "deep purple" when she passed away. "Blue pressed pills" were reportedly found on a table near her body at the apartment where she was staying with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.

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Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson was interviewed by investigators in Hayden Panettiere's death.

The pills, which were laced with fentanyl, were found with a straw alongside them. White powder was also located in a sunglasses holder inside her suitcase. Per the report, fentanyl, anti-anxiety medication alprazolam, a muscle relaxer, and a drug used to treat major depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia were found in the actress' system. Her death was ruled an accident. Brian and his brother, Zach, were interviewed by investigators, as they were both present when Hayden was found unconscious. Neither could say if she had been seen ingesting illicit substances the day of her death, noting she was "very good at hiding them."

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere was seen applying makeup the morning she passed away.

One of the brothers saw Hayden apply makeup around 10:30 a.m. that day, before he went back to sleep and awoke to a knock on the door. Hayden was then discovered face down on the sofa bed in a sitting position, and the brothers were unable to wake her. Brian administered two rounds of Narcan as Zach phoned 911. Per the report, Hayden had been in rehab in the weeks leading up to her death. A source told TMZ that as the Drug Enforcement Administration investigates her case, officials have "zeroed in" on the star's longtime drug dealer in Los Angeles, Calif.

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere was reportedly in rehab for her death.

Per the insider, the dealer allegedly sold Hayden black-market drugs laced with fentanyl, possibly leading to her death. According to sources close to the actress, she exchanged a "slew of messages" with her "long-term dealer" in the weeks before she passed away. Neighbors noted they "frequently" saw two young women and a man in his mid-30s visit her California home to drop off mysterious packages. A man allegedly dropped off a similar package at Hayden's home bearing the name "Brian" just a week before she passed, though it is unclear what the package contained or if it had any relation to her boyfriend.

Hayden Panettiere Opened Up About Addiction

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere opened up about her addiction in her memoir.