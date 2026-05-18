Hayden Panettiere's Near-Death Confession: Actress 'Almost Didn't Make It' After Nightmare Childbirth of Daughter Kaya

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Hayden Panettiere opened up about the traumatic childbirth experience that nearly cost her life. "I had a really rough birth, to the point where I almost didn't make it through," Panettiere, 36, recalled during an interview on CBS Mornings on Monday, May 18.

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View this post on Instagram Source: CBS Mornings/Instagram Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko share one daughter.

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Hayden Panettiere Details 'Really Rough' Birth Experience

Source: CBS Mornings/Instagram Hayden Panettiere confessed she was 'depressed' after giving birth to her daughter Kaya in 2014.

Though the Nashville star had a "wonderful" pregnancy while dating ex-fiancé and former heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko, she explained that postpartum depression began soon after welcoming her daughter, Kaya, in December 2014. "There I am with this beautiful, healthy, beautiful baby girl and this very fortunate life ... and I could not for the life of me be happy," she told host Gayle King. "I was so depressed. I just couldn't find my way out."

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Hayden Panettiere Was Afraid to Follow in Her Mother's Footsteps

Source: CBS Mornings/Instagram Hayden Panettiere confessed her complicated relationship with her mother effected her when she became a parent.

The Remember the Titans star admitted her complicated relationship with her mother, Lesley Vogel, shaped how she embraced motherhood. "I had all these ideas in my head of what I wanted to do as a mom," she explained. "I think I was also, at the same time, scared because of what my mom did to me that I might do that to my child."

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Inside Hayden Panettiere's Relationship With Her Daughter

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's daughter, Kaya, is being raised overseas in Ukraine.

Panettiere's 11-year-old daughter lives overseas in Ukraine with her ex-fiancé, whom she split from in 2018, as she was struggling with her mental health and alcohol abuse. "I'm so blessed to have a great relationship with her," she said of Kaya. "I fly over there as much as I can. I'm on FaceTime with her all the time." Panettiere appeared on the daytime show to promote her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, which is set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, May 19.

Hayden Panettiere's Mom Clapped Back

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's mom, Leslie Vogel, responded to her daughter's claims in a statement last week.