Hayley Hasselhoff Looks Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Her Shrinking Frame: Photo
Sept. 28 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
Hayley Hasselhoff is proud of her body transformation!
The model and actress flaunted her noticeable weight loss in a simple selfie, wearing a fitted black bodysuit with thin straps and a plunging neckline. She posed in front of a mirror while looking directly at the camera.
Her long blonde hair fell over her shoulders, while a small tattoo was visible on her arm.
In the new snapshot, she looked slimmer than she has in some of her previous photos.
Hasselhoff Talked About Body Positivity
Years ago, Hasselhoff opened up about her approach to wellness and explained that her health journey was never about a number on the scale. Instead, she said she wanted to focus on how her choices could affect her overall well-being.
"We shouldn't stop our lives because of our size," she told E! News. "We should celebrate ourselves in every stage of our lives."
Hasselhoff also said people can work toward personal wellness goals while still appreciating themselves along the way.
"I really feel the conversation needs to be rewritten about how you can love your body," she continued. "You can love your body while trying to achieve new wellness or health goals. That's something that I don't think we speak up enough about in the community of body positivity."
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Her Approach to Wellness Has Changed
Hasselhoff previously described herself as someone who "loves my body the way it is."
"I've started to recognize that I have all the tools in the world to nourish my mind and to walk me through challenging moments. But I wanted to make sure that I was also nourishing my body and paying as much attention to that as well,” she shared, adding that she became "more mindful with my meals, rather than looking at a specific size as a target point."
Hayley Encourages Others to Find Their Own Path
Hasselhoff, whose parents are David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach, has also stressed that physical appearance should not determine someone's value.
"I don't think that size can dictate your worth or can dictate your happiness," she declared. "It's all about being able to find tools in which you feel more connected to yourself and validated on a day-to-day basis. The way we nourish our mind and nourish our body really helps us feel most connected to who we are."
She also emphasized that everyone's experience with health and wellness can look different.
"It's wonderful to look at somebody's journey, but remember that you are special the way that you are," she shared. "It's a challenging time with social media and TikTok. I can catch myself doing the comparisons."
She added, "Loving yourself is an uphill battle, and that it will always come with challenges but let's do it together. Let's showcase that we can all be each other's best friends and especially be our own."