Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley Engaged After 7 Years of Dating

In March, Tilley admitted she was okay taking things slow with Kiyoko.

"Hayley and I have been together for almost seven years, and I think every year that goes by and every wedding we get to watch our friends celebrate their love, and we go, 'Can't wait for it to be our turn,' but I also feel like we're in no rush," the reality star exclusively told OK!.

When the couple attended Tanya Rad's wedding in Mexico, they were overwhelmed with people predicting they were the next in line to get married.

"Those remarks don't affect us either way. It's funny that's people responses," Tilley expressed. "I feel like if you've been in a relationship for a long time, it's like, 'You're next,' and then once you're married, it's like, 'When are you having kids? When are the babies coming?' It's just part of it, so we've had to navigate that for a very long time now."