Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley Engaged After 7 Years of Dating
Hayley Kiyoko and longtime girlfriend Becca Tilley are engaged after seven years together.
The actress, 34, planned a scenic proposal for the Bachelor star, 36, by the ocean on vacation. She presented her woman with a large, square-cut diamond with a rose gold band from Ring Concierge in an emotional moment.
Kiyoko scooped up Tilley as she admired the sparkler. The Lemonade Mouth alum donned a long-sleeved khaki shirt with matching pants, while her soon-to-be wife wore a red bikini with a coverup and gray sweatpants. The newly engaged couple took a plunge in the water together after Kiyoko dropped the big news.
"My dream girl said yes to forever..." she captioned a Thursday, July 10, Instagram post.
Bachelor Nation Reacts to the Engagement
Bachelor Nation alumni flooded the comments section to congratulate the duo.
"AAAAAWWHHHHHHHHHHYH congratulations! I knew this was the next wedding! Love you both," Ashley Iaconetti wrote.
Fan-favorite Tyler Cameron also gave his regards.
Becca Tilley Didn't Want to Rush into Marriage With Hayley Kiyoko
In March, Tilley admitted she was okay taking things slow with Kiyoko.
"Hayley and I have been together for almost seven years, and I think every year that goes by and every wedding we get to watch our friends celebrate their love, and we go, 'Can't wait for it to be our turn,' but I also feel like we're in no rush," the reality star exclusively told OK!.
When the couple attended Tanya Rad's wedding in Mexico, they were overwhelmed with people predicting they were the next in line to get married.
"Those remarks don't affect us either way. It's funny that's people responses," Tilley expressed. "I feel like if you've been in a relationship for a long time, it's like, 'You're next,' and then once you're married, it's like, 'When are you having kids? When are the babies coming?' It's just part of it, so we've had to navigate that for a very long time now."
Kiyoko moved in with her fiancée in the summer of 2024 and helps her take care of her dog, Phoebe.
"We also had a private relationship for four years before anyone knew about us, and I think when you navigate that kind of pressure of, 'When are you going to talk about your relationship? When are you coming out?,' all of this other stuff feels a little bit easier to deal with," Tilley added. "Of course, people are curious! The whole reason I have a public platform is because I was on The Bachelor...I've always been able to try and embrace those questions from people because I acknowledge that I put my life out there in that way."