EXCLUSIVE Becca Tilley Admits She and Girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko Are in 'No Rush' to Get Married Source: @beccatilley/instagram Becca Tilley exclusively tells OK! about her future with girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko.

Even though Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko — who have been dating since 2018 — are in a committed relationship, they're just enjoying life! "Hayley and I have been together for almost even years, and I think every year that goes by and every wedding we get to watch our friends celebrate their love. at, we go, 'Can't wait for it to be our turn,' but I also feel like we're in no rush," the reality star, 36, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day to announce the launch of the brand’s first ever pet care line, which launched this month.

Source: @beccatilley/instagram The pair have been together since 2018.

The duo recently attended Tilley's "Scrubbing In" podcast Tanya Rad's wedding in Mexico, where many commented that she'll be next to tie the knot. "Those remarks don't affect us either way. It's funny that's people responses. I feel like if you've been in a relationship for a long time, it's like, 'You're next,' and then once you're married, it's like, 'When are you having kids? When are the babies coming?' It's just part of it, so we've had to navigate that for a very long time now," she notes.

The Bachelor alum and the singer, 33, seem to be on the same page about their future. "She just moved in last summer and she's becoming a full-time pet parent to Phoebe, and so we've been navigating those things together, which is a step in the right direction," she admits. "We also had a private relationship for four years before anyone knew about us, and I think when you navigate that kind of pressure of, 'When are you going to talk about your relationship? When are you coming out?,' all of this other stuff feels a little bit easier to deal with." "Of course people are curious!" she adds. "The whole reason I have a public platform is because I was on The Bachelor. Of course people are curious about my relationship and the pace it's moving at. I've always been able to try and embrace those questions from people because I acknowledge that I put my life out there in that way."

Source: @beccatilley/instagram Becca Tilley rose to fame on 'The Bachelor.'

Fortunately, the pair feel they can share stuff "when they want." "I never want my whole life to be about Hayley and vice versa," she says of being independent. "But it's so fun to share joy from my relationship and show others here are two women who have a very healthy dynamic. It doesn't have to be scary to love who you want to love! I take a lot of pride in being able to share a relationship like that with people, and I've always felt people were so gracious and receiving of our relationship in such a beautiful way."

Source: @beccatilley/instagram Becca Tilley is obsessed with her dog, Phoebe!

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The blonde babe is also in awe of the Lemonade Mouth alum, who publicly came out as a lesbian in 2015 with the release of her song "Girls Like Girls." "She's done so much for her — and our — community," she raves. "She paved the way for so many other artists to sing songs about loving a woman, and I think that on the flip side, I feel like I get to represent people who maybe didn't feel so sure about themselves or so confident in their sexuality. I think both of us have felt the love from both of our followings, and her fan base has been so warm and kind to me and vice versa. I feel so much joy from getting to share that and coming out and the way it was all received."

Source: @beccatilley/instagram The singer moved in with Becca Tilley in 2024.

In the meantime, the TV star is all about being the best pet parent to her dog, Phoebe, which is why partnering with Mrs. Meyer’s was a no-brainer. "Phoebe's the star of the show in our lives, so this is the perfect partnership! I've had Phoebe for almost eight years, and it's been a journey, as any pet parent knows, because you want to do what is best for them. We've used Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day products in our home for a long time and having specific pet focused products for Phoebe has been a game changer. She's not a dirty dog, but she likes to go outside and sniff around. She's adventurous and so having those products that tackle those small accidental stains is a dream, and all of their products smell so good! They're all new fragrances. The Coconut Leaf Pet Stain & Odor Fighter smells like coconut leaves, so it this fresh scent. It tackles the scent and the odor."

"Instead of having to give her a bath every time she comes inside from being outside, which would be a lot of work for both of us, I can just spray, and it smells so good on her — and it doesn't irritate any of her sensitivities. It's the perfect thing. Phoebe can do no wrong! Even though she has accidents, it's nice to have products like these that are good for both the pet owner and the pet," she adds.

Source: Becca Tilley Becca Tilley loves Mrs. Meyer's products for Phoebe.