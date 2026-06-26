'Heartbroken' Lionel Richie Forced to Postpone Next 2 Shows After Health Crisis
June 26 2026, Published 8:45 a.m. ET
Lionel Richie is putting his health first.
The music legend has canceled his next two concerts after experiencing a health scare during the opening night of his latest tour stop in St. Paul, Minn.
“Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows on Friday, June 26, in Chicago, Ill., and Saturday, June 27, in Columbus, Ohio. He and Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30, in Pittsburgh, Penn.,” the United Center's official Instagram account shared of Richie's condition on Thursday, June 25.
“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon,” the message continued.
No official diagnosis has been released.
Singer Became Dizzy During St. Paul Performance
The announcement followed Richie's Wednesday, June 24, concert at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, where he told fans he began feeling dizzy about 55 minutes into the show.
The 77-year-old icon explained that because of how he was feeling, he decided to perform "Dancing on the Ceiling" while seated on a step at the front of the stage.
"What I have learned about my years of being in the business. When you are feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down. And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a-- down!" he said into the microphone as attendees cheered.
He then joked, "Now, I want you to know, that's the first time in the history of 'Dancing on the Ceiling' I've done it sitting down. That's a bad sign, y'all."
Richie also remained seated while performing "Three Times a Lady" before calling an unexpected intermission and leaving the stage.
- Lionel Richie Hospitalized After Falling Ill and Exiting Stage Feeling 'Dizzy' Mid-Concert
- Billy Joel, 75, Postpones Tour Dates for 4 Months to 'Recover From Recent Surgery' After Experiencing a 'Medical Condition'
- Sting, 73, Sparks Health Concerns After Postponing Concerts 'on Advisement From His Doctor'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Lionel Is Not Feeling Well'
Roughly 40 minutes later, saxophonist Dino Soldo returned to address the audience with an update.
"Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won't be able to continue. And additional information will be available. Thank you for your patience, and your understanding," he stated at the time.
Richie was reportedly taken to a hospital as a precaution after the concert. According to CNN, the tour's drummer said the singer was dealing with dehydration, though neither Richie's representatives nor Live Nation have confirmed that as the official cause of the incident.
Fans Flood Social Media With Support
Following the postponement announcement, fans quickly sent their well wishes to the Grammy winner.
“We definitely will wait ❤️❤️❤️ feel better,” one fan wrote.
Another commented, “Feel better, Lionel- Chicago will wait!”
A third added, “I would rather shows be cancelled then to have his health worsen.”
“Get well soon! Lionel 🙏💖🎼❤️🙏,” a fourth shared.