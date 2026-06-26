'Heartbroken' Lionel Richie Forced to Postpone Next 2 Shows After Health Crisis

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Lionel Richie is putting his health first. The music legend has canceled his next two concerts after experiencing a health scare during the opening night of his latest tour stop in St. Paul, Minn. “Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows on Friday, June 26, in Chicago, Ill., and Saturday, June 27, in Columbus, Ohio. He and Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30, in Pittsburgh, Penn.,” the United Center's official Instagram account shared of Richie's condition on Thursday, June 25.

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Source: @unitedcenter/Instagram Lionel Richie postponed his Chicago and Columbus concerts after experiencing a health scare during his performance in St. Paul.

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“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon,” the message continued. No official diagnosis has been released.

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Singer Became Dizzy During St. Paul Performance

Source: MEGA The singer told fans he became dizzy and performed ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ while sitting down for the first time in his career.

The announcement followed Richie's Wednesday, June 24, concert at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, where he told fans he began feeling dizzy about 55 minutes into the show. The 77-year-old icon explained that because of how he was feeling, he decided to perform "Dancing on the Ceiling" while seated on a step at the front of the stage. "What I have learned about my years of being in the business. When you are feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down. And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a-- down!" he said into the microphone as attendees cheered. He then joked, "Now, I want you to know, that's the first time in the history of 'Dancing on the Ceiling' I've done it sitting down. That's a bad sign, y'all." Richie also remained seated while performing "Three Times a Lady" before calling an unexpected intermission and leaving the stage.

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'Lionel Is Not Feeling Well'

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie later paused the concert, and saxophonist Dino Soldo informed the audience that he could not continue the show.

Roughly 40 minutes later, saxophonist Dino Soldo returned to address the audience with an update. "Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won't be able to continue. And additional information will be available. Thank you for your patience, and your understanding," he stated at the time. Richie was reportedly taken to a hospital as a precaution after the concert. According to CNN, the tour's drummer said the singer was dealing with dehydration, though neither Richie's representatives nor Live Nation have confirmed that as the official cause of the incident.

Fans Flood Social Media With Support

Source: MEGA Although reports suggested dehydration may have been the cause, no official diagnosis has been confirmed.