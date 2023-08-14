Lionel Richie Enrages Fans as Singer Cancels Pricey Madison Square Garden Concert 1 Hour Before Start Time: 'Selfish, Arrogant Behavior!'
Lionel Richie did not get to say "Hello" to New York City this weekend — and fans were not having it.
The American Idol judge issued a statement to Twitter on Saturday, August 12 — an hour after his concert at Madison Square Garden with Earth, Wind & Fire was supposed to begin — explaining that he could not land in Manhattan due to harsh weather conditions, leading him to cancel the show.
"Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I'm unable to make it to the show tonight. I'm so bummed," Richie, 74, wrote in the message to fans after he played a Friday, August 11, show in Boston.
Pricey ticket buyers — with some shelling out $1,311 per seat — were not thrilled with the lack of notice, as one social media user wrote on Instagram, "The first person in human history that could not get from Boston to NYC."
"That is some SELFISH, ARROGANT, BEHAVIOR!" a second person penned, while a third added, "Give back my money thank you!" Fans even went on to question why the "You Are" vocalist did not give himself proper travel time to arrive, with it only being four hours to get from Massachusetts to the Big Apple.
"He should of been there at least the morning of," one user noted, while another chimed in with, "How are you not there much earlier for soundcheck — something fishy about this story."
Richie later confirmed that his performance was rescheduled for Monday, August 14, with the "September" crooners scrambling to rearrange their schedule to make the show happen as they were set to play the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater that same night with host Derek Jeter.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Earth, Wind & Fire concert scheduled for Monday, August 14th at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 16," the band said in a statement. "All tickets purchased for original date will be honored. Because of prior commitment for Wednesday, Derek Jeter will no longer be able to attend the rescheduled date."