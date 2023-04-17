Lionel Richie Gushes Over Performing For 'Wonderful' King Charles At His Upcoming Coronation: 'What An Honor'
Lionel Richie could not be more excited to perform for King Charles III on his big day.
After the Grammy award winner was announced as one of the musicians who will take the stage at the leader of England's coronation on May 7, Richie expressed how thankful he was to be a part of the historic event.
"I mean, you don't get in the business and say, 'You know what? I'll be at the King's coronation.' You know, that just never comes up," the American Idol judge said while at the Breakthrough Awards at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 15.
"[It's] A, a surprise. B, what an honor. And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name," Richie continued. "I really do celebrate his now stepping into the king role."
"He's been in that prince role for a long time, but I'm anxious to see what he's going to now change as far as his reign. And so I know him as a wonderful person," the "You Are" artist explained.
When Richie was questioned on what he was most looking forward to about the celebrations for the former Prince of Wales, the chart topper spilled, "Come on. Are you kidding me? I want to see the pomp and circumstance because I don't care what you thought Michael Jackson did. I don't care what you thought Prince did. I don't care what you thought Madonna did. Nothing's going to be like this. This is the grandiose of grandiose right here."
Along with Richie, his fellow Idol judge Katy Perry, as well as Andrea Bocelli, will perform at the iconic event.
"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," the BBC said in a statement.
People spoke with Richie about performing at King Charles III coronation.