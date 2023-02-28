All Grown Up! Heath Ledger's Look-alike Daughter Matilda Makes Rare Solo Outing In NYC 14 Years After His Tragic Death
Matilda Ledger could not look more like her late father, Heath Ledger.
The 17-year-old made a rare solo outing in New York City on Sunday, February 26, bundled up in a dark blue hoodie, red flannel pajamas pants and a tan puffer coat to brave the cold Northeast temperatures.
Matilda — whose mother is actress Michelle Williams — seemed a bit glum as she made her way to her destination while checking her phone.
The spotting comes 14 years after the tragic passing of her father, who was found dead from acute drug intoxication when she was only 2 years old. In the years since, the Fosse/Verdon star has kept her famous offspring out of the public eye as they reside at the family farm in upstate New York.
In 2015, the Brokeback Mountain star's parents told Channel 10's The Project about their granddaughter's resemblance to her dad. "She is always full of questions and she always wants to know this or that about her dad and I suppose that will just get more intense when she gets older, and we would welcome that, especially when she get's old enough to travel," patriarch Kim Ledger revealed.
"She is very inquisitive, which he was, she has an enormous number of his mannerisms, she's got his energy, because Heath never slept from when he was two. And Matilda is like that, she is a ball of energy and she radiates this aura that Heath was like," the proud grandpa continued.
"Matilda is indeed very much like her dad — she has long limbs and similar features. However, she also possesses the beauty of her mamma — lucky girl," his mom, Sally Ramshaw, chimed in.
One of Heath's sisters Kate Ledger has also spoken out about Matilda's similarities to her brother, saying in a 2015 interview, “Matilda is gorgeous and very much like her daddy in many ways."
“We got to tell her what her daddy was like when he was little because she is getting old enough to understand,” his sibling went on to reveal.
