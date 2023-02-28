All Grown Up! Heath Ledger's Look-alike Daughter Matilda Makes Rare Solo Outing In NYC 14 Years After His Tragic Death

In 2015, the Brokeback Mountain star's parents told Channel 10's The Project about their granddaughter's resemblance to her dad. "She is always full of questions and she always wants to know this or that about her dad and I suppose that will just get more intense when she gets older, and we would welcome that, especially when she get's old enough to travel," patriarch Kim Ledger revealed.

"She is very inquisitive, which he was, she has an enormous number of his mannerisms, she's got his energy, because Heath never slept from when he was two. And Matilda is like that, she is a ball of energy and she radiates this aura that Heath was like," the proud grandpa continued.