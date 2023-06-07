Heather Graham, 53, Flaunts Her Incredible Bikini Body in a White Two-Piece as She Frolics on the Beach in Jamaica

"It seems like there's no age where we're really allowed to feel good about ourselves — except for maybe a very short window," she added. "The rest of the time we're supposed to feel like, 'I'm too young or I'm too old.'"

"I have to unplug from the culture, which is a patriarchal way of looking at things, and to affirm myself and be happy and grateful for what I do have," Graham noted of what she's learned over her years in the business. "The older I get, the pickier I am about the energy I want around me. I want loving, supportive people by my side. When I was younger, I was always seeking out the difficult, dramatic, complicated people. At some point, I realized that is exhausting."