Heather Graham, 53, Flaunts Her Incredible Bikini Body in a White Two-Piece as She Frolics on the Beach in Jamaica
Heather Graham is still turning heads at age 53!
The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 6, to share snaps of herself looking as fit as ever while rocking a white string bikini for a recent photoshoot in Jamaica.
"Grateful I got to spend time on this beautiful beach with @feministabulous! ❤️👯♀️Thanks for the cool photos @iamjohnparra and thanks @sandalsresorts@sandalssouthcoast #sandalssouthcoast," Graham captioned the slew of sultry snaps.
Fans went wild for the Boogie Nights star in the comments section, with one writing, "There is a God" and a second user gushing, "You don’t age! Looking fabulous."
"Are you aging backwards?! Roller girl didn’t even look this good! 🥵," a third person chimed in, referring to her role in the 1997 film. "I swear she's like aged wine she's getting more beautiful," another added.
The blonde beauty's body positive post comes as she recently spoke out about the sexism she's come across in Hollywood and in society at large. "I think, culturally, there is definitely a message out there that keeps telling us, 'Women feel bad about yourself!"' she explained in an April interview.
"It seems like there's no age where we're really allowed to feel good about ourselves — except for maybe a very short window," she added. "The rest of the time we're supposed to feel like, 'I'm too young or I'm too old.'"
"I have to unplug from the culture, which is a patriarchal way of looking at things, and to affirm myself and be happy and grateful for what I do have," Graham noted of what she's learned over her years in the business. "The older I get, the pickier I am about the energy I want around me. I want loving, supportive people by my side. When I was younger, I was always seeking out the difficult, dramatic, complicated people. At some point, I realized that is exhausting."
