Heather Locklear Ready To Return To Hollywood After Taking Career Hiatus To Focus On Sobriety: Source
After taking a hiatus from Hollywood to focus on sobriety and overall health, a Hollywood insider claimed Heather Locklear is ready to make her rightful return to television!
"Her ultimate goal is to get back out there and do what she does best," the insider dished to Radar. "Now it’s a case of schmoozing studio bosses and lining up some well-paid roles."
In addition to feeling inspired to work again, the source claimed the blonde beauty, 61, also "needs the money," as her bank account has diminished from "years of frivolous spending."
The actress hasn't worked much since 2017, and the following years were filled with trouble, as in February 2018, she attacked a police officer. That June, she was arrested again for battery against an EMT employee, and just days later, the mom-of-one ended up in the hospital due to a suspected overdose.
Even before her break from the spotlight, Locklear endured countless troubles, including alleged suicide attempts, substance abuse and multiple rehab stays. However, the insider revealed that in recent years, "Heather has put her health above all else."
In fact, the Melrose Place alum publicly marked one year sober in April 2020. Things also appear to be going smoothly with fiancé Chris Heisser, who popped the question in 2020.
In the spring of 2022, an additional source told OK! the star and her man — who was her high school sweetheart — are happily in the midst of wedding planning.
"She’s so grateful they reconnected. Heather’s had her choice of hunky A-listers, but he’s her Prince Charming after kissing a ton of frogs," the source gushed. "She says she feels totally supported by him. That has made a huge difference in getting her life back on track."
"Her life is going better than it has in years. It’s taken so much strength and hard work, but Heather is reaping the rewards," the insider added. "She feels great and is in a fantastic place."